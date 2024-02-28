White, Ajido bag bronze medals in Asian swimfest

HEATHER WHITE and Jamesray Mishael Ajido put host Philippines on the medal tally board by clinching bronze medals in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships on Tuesday night at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

White, a 16-year-old Filipino-British currently residing in Vietnam, swam to a personal best one minute and 3.09 seconds to place third in the girls 15-17 100 meters butterfly won in a meet record time of 1:00.50 by Hong Kong’s Hoi Ching Yeung—smashing Japanese Aki Obata’s 1:00.73 record set in 2009.

Sze Ki Mok, also from Hong Kong, got the silver medal in 1:02.73. “I’m so happy, before the race I wasn’t expecting much and I was still recovering from my race in the 50 freestyle,” said White, who could only finish fifth in that race.

Ajido, swimming out of Antipolo City, also clinched bronze in the boys 12-14 50m freestyle in 24.34, a personal best and national record.

Japan’s Toya Hirata captured the gold medal in 23.21, a new meet record that broke the 24.03 time set by compatriot Yuga Takashima in 2019.

“This is special for me, I am proud to win a medal for the Philippines,” said Ajido, a Grade 8 student at La Salle Greenhills who won golds in the 100m butterfly and in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“I dedicate this victory to the Lord and my family,” added the 15-year-old who pocketed five gold and one bronze medals at the Batang Pinoy National Championships last December.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann commended White and Ajido during a visit on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to the athletes and to everyone involved in making this happen,” said Bachmann, who was welcomed by David Carter, the local organizing committee chief operating officer.

At the end of competitions on Tuesday, Japan led the medal tally with 20 golds, 11 silvers and four bronzes, followed by Kazkhstan with 10-7-2 gold-silver-bronze), Thailand (9-7-12), Hong Kong (9-7-8), Vietnam (8-10-11), Chinese Taipei (3-11-6), India (2-4-2), Macau (2-1-1), Iran (1-2-4), Kyrgyzstan (1-0-0), Uzbekistan (0-2-2), China (0-1-1), Malaysia (0-0-4), Qatar (0-0-3) and Mongolia (0-0-2).