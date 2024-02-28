Tulfo flags rising number of accident victims involving government vehicles

Alarmed by the rising number of people unable to get compensation in accidents involving government vehicles, Sen. Raffy Tulfo proposed on Wednesday a comprehensive insurance policy for all government vehicles.

Such will cover not only physical injuries or death of third-persons but all damages that may be encountered by a government vehicle. This may be damage to the other vehicle, damage to property, and physical injury and death of the passenger of the government vehicle.

In his privilege speech Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Tulfo said he received complaints regarding government vehicles that have no Compulsory Third Party Liability Insurance (CTPL).

The law requires all vehicle owners to purchase a CTPL insurance policy before they register or renew their vehicles with the Land Transportation Office. “The LTO should hold the government official liable for not registering a government vehicle, including the head of the department in charge with such registration,” Tulfo said.

“As the government, we have to acknowledge and take responsibility for damages that may be caused by our operations. This will cover the people who have suffered damages, and it will also teach our own people to be responsible in performing their duties,” he added.

“Almost very week,” said Tulfo, someone complains to his radio program–a victim of physical injuries or damage to property, or death of a loved one, from an accident involving a government vehicle.

Tulfo then showed a video showing a sampling of such victims of government vehicles: A woman hit by an ambulance of Sapian municipality in Capiz in June 2023; a person bumped by a multicab of a barangay; a tricycle driver whose tricycles was hit by an ambulance of Cardona, Rizal municipality.

“My concern is regarding the frequency of cases,” Tulfo said in a privilege speech.

Most of the victims, he added, end up holding an empty bag.

The primary problem involves the lack of even the most basic form of insurance covering vehicles, as the CTPL, or compulsory third-party liability.

Tulfo cited the report of Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza that there are 24.7-million delinquent vehicles that are not registered or have expired registration. Many of them are owned by government agencies. Hence, Tulfo said, “we should not be surprised that many people” victimized by government-owned vehicles cannot have just compensation.