‘Tax package may be insufficient to meet PHL tax-to-GDP targets’

THE tax packages pushed by the Department of Finance (DOF) may have a positive impact on the administration’s revenue generation but the World Bank (WB) thinks it is “not sure if it is sufficient” to meet targets in the share of tax in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

WB Senior Economist Ralph van Doorn said the tax packages proposed by the DOF and currently pending in Congress are important to the Philippines to broaden the tax base and raise more revenue.

However, reaching the tax-to-GDP target of 11.2 percent in 2024 and 11.6 percent by 2025 is deemed insufficient by just relying on these packages.

“We think there may be more measures that may be needed to broaden the tax base further. There are lots of opportunities,” van Doorn added.

The economist suggested identifying ways to reduce expenditure that, he added, the government have done before.

“There are other ways also to meet the fiscal framework targets through looking at expenditure; to make sure the expenditure is more efficient,” van Doorn said.

Nonetheless, he said the WB believes Manila is on track to meet the deficit targets.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed that as of November last year, national government (NG) expenditures slowed at 4.69 percent or P21.3 billion on a year-on-year basis due to the lower national tax allotment shares of local government units (LGUs).

The NG’s primary deficit as of November 2023 stood at P44.7 billion, posting a year-on-year decrease of 54.31 percent or P53.1 billion.

Fiscal agenda

VAN Doorn said the passage of key tax policy and administration reforms will drive the success of the national government’s medium-term fiscal consolidation agenda.

The government has to generate additional tax revenues from new tax policy and administration measures in 2024 to remain on track in reaching its fiscal targets instead of primarily relying on reducing public spending, the economist said.

According to the DOF, the passage of the proposed Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act will yield positive revenue collection and help the country meet the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) in 2028.

The government will stand to gain about P13 in additional revenues if all tax measures will be passed. For the next five years, the government will earn about P290 billion from the tax measures.

“If we’re able to pass all the reforms, we expect that our deficit to GDP ratio by 2028 is around 3 percent, similar to the target in MTFF,” Finance Assistant Secretary Karlo Fermin S. Adriano said during the Public Hearing of the Ways and Means on January 29.

The MTFF serves as the government’s blueprint to steer the economy back to its high-growth trajectory. Under the MTFF, the government is targeting faster economic growth at 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent of GDP in 2022 and 6.5 to 8.0 percent of GDP annually from 2023 to 2028.