Super Fan Hector

IN the many years I’ve covered sports, watching fan behavior has been like my side hustle. I am fascinated by what they do, what they say, how they say it. I’ve studied them almost as fervently as I have the main actors in the game.

Fans always bask in the light of their idols and for them, it’s heaven to be recognized and be regarded as a member of their fold. When fans come in big numbers, they are indeed a powerful force. They can control the energy of the game and fill the arena with a tsunami-like charge.

But sometimes there are individual fans who stand out in the rowdy sea of faithful. These supporters are watched as much as they watch because of who they are and what they do. Through peerless loyalty, consistency, feistiness, outspokenness and sometimes, attention-getting antics, they distinguish themselves above the rest. They add more spice to the already heady mix of game watching. They are the warp and woof of sports events.

I’ve enjoyed watching and interacting with these one of a kind team supporters through the years. Among the most memorable sports fans I’ve met at various eras of my sportswriting journey, three are what I would describe as classic.

The first is Mommy Crispa, Felicisima Bais in real life, who was at every Crispa game when the Philippine Basketball Association was still a very young league. She was a fixture in any arena wherever and whenever Crispa played.

She made her own banners, swayed to the coliseum music, shouted herself hoarse with a voice louder than any of her fellow Crispa fans. It didn’t matter that she was in the upper tiers of the venue, you could spot and hear her right off. Unfortunately, Mommy Crispa suffered an untimely demise in an accident.

The entire Crispa team—from owner Danny Floro to the team staff, even including rival coach Dante Silverio of Toyota—paid tribute to her for her utmost loyalty.

The second is Aling Lumeng. I never got to know her real name. She was a Robert Jaworski fan through and through and showed him her fierce support for all the teams he played for Toyota, Añejo and Ginebra.

Always at ringside with a guaranteed seat from her team, she would cuss at referees, trash-talk opposing fans and stay standing most of the time—exhorting her team to push on, gesturing wildly, calling the opposing players names.

But after hostilities have ended, she is feisty no more. Just don’t let her hear any negative thing about her beloved Sonny or his team. Sadly, Aling Lumeng is no longer with us, too.

The third is Hector Tabuzo of our present era. A staunch, true-blue Adamson University Soaring Falcons fan since the Luigi Trillo coaching era (1999), he has been a ubiquitous, colorful presence in every Adamson game and lately, almost every University Athletic Association of the Philippines basketball game.

Highly energetic, loud and fiercely protective of his team, he catches attention by moving from place to place, expressing his feelings, at times getting out of his seat to say something personal to the referees. He is dauntless, uncaring about what people think of him, or how the so-called snooty crowd raises an eyebrow at him.

He is intently focused on what’s going on in the game and that’s all that matters. All his heart and being are zeroed in on his beloved Adamson, come hell or high water.

Hector impressed me most in Season 84 when the entire MOA Arena was dressed in pink to support their presidential candidate, Leni Robredo, in the 2022 presidential election. Hector wore bright red with flecks of green in support of “BBM-Sara” and stood out like a coral reef in a sea of fuschia. And he heckled back too.

His best friend, player agent, Ed Ponceja, says his loyalty is legend, his commitment, total. He will defend you and stand up for you no matter what—whether you’re a team or a person. If he hears anyone badmouthing you, he will speak on your behalf.

Hector’s special talent is scoring tickets from someone, somewhere even when tickets have been sold out. Because his main source of happiness is watching games and being part of an electric crowd.

Outside of games, the fierce Hector is a gentle breeze, soft-spoken, caring and funny. Like Mommy Crispa and Aling Lumeng, Hector soared high like a Falcon and left this world just last Monday.

Watching collegiate ball will really be different without Hector. He will be missed.