Sinulid 2024 exhibits fashion innovations at The Podium

THE Atrium at The Podium became the home for the highly successful Sinulid 2024 (www.facebook.com/Sinulid.Benilde), a retrospective of distinct organic visions, creative processes, and design possibilities.

Themed Beyond Boundaries, the annual culminating exhibition showcased the knowledge, craftsmanship, and skills of the graduating Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) students of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Environment and Design.

The event was formally launched by The Podium assistant mall manager Anthony Ryan Sales, Benilde FDM chairman Ionica Abrahan Lim, Benilde FDM educators and mentors Olivia Lopez and Lydia Pajaron, and FDM student and Sinulid 2024 representative Micah Alyanna Gomez.

A guest of honor was Evangeline Flor Manalang, head of technology transfer, information, and promotion staff of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI).

The gallery housed over 60 scene-stealing ensembles which took the viewers on temporal and spatial journeys in the multiverse of fashion. Each piece was meticulously conceptualized and handcrafted by the budding talents, who translated their varied narratives and experiences into explorations of the infinite diversities of identities and existences.

The collection, which ranged from ready-to-wear garments to couture mainstays, channeled the young artists’ advocacies to break expectations and address prejudices on what it means to be a designer in the 21st century.

It featured works that wove human emotions and sensibilities, championed freedom and eco-feminism, and seamlessly blended comfort and style. Tradition, as well as nostalgia, took centerstage.