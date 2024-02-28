Puzzling cha-cha liberalization call in an ‘age of chaos’

IN his annual assessment of the global order in January this year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres declared with utmost frankness that the world is entering an “age of chaos.” He lamented that the UN Security Council is unable to adapt to critical geopolitical and geoeconomic issues. The Council’s permanent members (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and United States) and the 10 non-permanent members are deadlocked in finding solutions to crises erupting around the world. Guterres angrily spoke on how these conflicts and wars are creating “deadly, daily, hungry hell” for millions of people around the world.

Among these issues include Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza. In his latest report, UN Rapporteur Balakrishan wrote that Israel’s attacks have killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and have displaced over a million with no access to basic necessities like food, water and sanitation. Balakrishan shared Guterres lament: the failure of the international community to stop Israel’s genocidal campaign is a reflection of the deep-seated divisions within the UN system. Israel’s refusal to heed the global call for ceasefire and an end to its genocidal campaign against the Palestinians is fueling new conflicts in the Middle East, pitting the pro-Palestine Arab countries against Israel and its political allies, Europe and the United States.

Guterres cited another disturbing global development for humanity: the deadly new arms race being waged by the powerful nations. Said Guterres: “After decades of nuclear disarmament, states are competing to make their nuclear arsenals faster, stealthier and more accurate.” The trouble is that the UN Security Council is unable to come up with binding rules to build peace for the planet and prevent catastrophic armed conflicts. This dangerous reality is clearly reflected in the inability of Russia and Ukraine to sit at the negotiating table. Now entering its third year, the Ukraine-Russia war is threatening to spill into neighboring European countries and weaken the faltering economies of Ukraine’s European supporters such as the United Kingdom and Germany.

To complete the chaotic global picture, one must add the other maladies mentioned by Guterres in his 2020 Nelson Mandela lecture, namely: the climate crisis or global warming, which is an existential threat to humanity; the widening divide or inequality between developed and developing countries (some countries are “in superyachts while others are clinging to the drifting debris”); the debt crisis driving indebted developing countries further to mass immiseration; the global health crises as epitomized by the Covid-19; and the failure of the UN family of nations to build a “multilateral” world order that works for all. Guterres ended his Mandela lecture with a call for a new “social contract.”

This new social contract based on a global social consensus is a laudable but an elusive dream. This elusiveness is most vividly reflected in the changing global economic order.

The unipolar world economic order led by the United States has been melting away, replaced by a multipolar one. China, with its Belt-and-Road Initiative, has been pursuing its own vision of a global economic order connected by China-supported land/maritime infrastructures and China-led trade agreements. The US dollar, the world’s global reserve, is being ditched by members of the BRICS countries, which are now using their own currencies in trading between and among themselves.

The BRICS originals—Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—have been joined by Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt and United Arab Emirates. Per an IMF calculation, the BRICS’ share of the global GDP is now bigger than the collective share of the G-7 developed Western countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States. Dilma Rousseff, the head of BRICS’ New Development Bank, even projected that by 2028 the BRICS’ global GDP share would be around 40 percent, dwarfing the 27.8 percent of the G-7.

However, the United States is fighting back with its “Made in America” program. The Biden administration is waging a campaign enticing American companies to bring back to America industrial production outsourced to China and other countries. The US government also enacted a CHIPS and Science Act, a program providing for industrial subsidies to high-tech American companies in order to ensure American global supremacy in manufacturing and other sectors of the economy. The new-found spirit of American industrial protectionism is also reflected in the way the executive and legislative branches of the US government are blocking in the name of national security foreign acquisition of American companies deemed important to the United States, as amply illustrated in the US Senate inquiry on Nippon Steel buying US Steel.

In Asia, the US is countering China’s growing geo-political and geo-economic influence by promoting its Indo-Pacific “free and open” economic partnership with Asian countries, primarily with India (Asia’s rising star) and with select Asean members. This partnership program is ironically backed up by a non-Asian security and defense program for Asia and the Pacific: the AUKUS or the military pact involving the nuclear-armed Australia, United Kingdom and the United States.

The emerging multipolar economic world order and the rising industrial protectionism among the big and powerful countries have weakened the World Trade Organization, whose 2000 Doha Development Agenda has not taken off despite over two decades of endless trade talks among member states. The WTO’s main achievements are mainly agreements on peripheral issues such as the custom facilitation rules in the movement of goods. There is no progress on major issues such as the phasing out of subsidies given by Europe, the United States, India, China and other countries for agriculture. And the WTO’s dispute settlement body is in paralysis since 2019 due to the United States “blocking efforts” for the constitution of the WTO’s trade appellate system.

The truth is that the WTO’s trade liberalism agenda, dubbed by many as part of the “Washington Consensus” economic doctrine, is being questioned in many places around the globe, with the biggest economic power, United States, spearheading the assault on “free trade” rules by imposing “sanctions” on China and Russia. However, in Latin America and Africa, a “pink tide” swept into power a number of independent-minded radical leaders who are openly contesting the Washington Consensus triad neo-liberal dogmas: privatization, deregulation and liberalization.

Now, what is the Philippine government’s response to the foregoing tectonic changes in the global political and economic order?

The answer is surreal. Instead of assessing carefully the economic and political risks facing the country amidst a chaotic multipolar world order and collapsing multilateral trading system, Malacañang and Congress are busy calling for the all-out liberalization of a few remaining segments of the services sector. They are mindless of the warnings being raised by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweale that the present world economic order is beset with crises, instabilities and uncertainties.

Is cha-cha for the all-out liberalization of the few remaining segments of the services sector (education, mass media, advertising, etc.) the answer to the crises, instabilities and uncertainties haunting the world we all live in?

