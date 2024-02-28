PCG may file insurance claims for oil spill damage, says DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) ruled that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has the authority to consolidate and file claims for insurance amounting to more than P5 billion in connection with the damages caused by the oil spill from the sunken M/T Princess Empress.

In a three-page legal opinion signed by DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez “for the secretary of justice,” the justice department said that under Republic Act (RA) 9483 or the “Oil Pollution Compensation Act of 2007,” the PCG “plays an important role in the filing of compensation claims arising from an oil spill incident.”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that as of September 2023, more than 40,000 families from 264 barangays in Oriental Mindoro were affected by the oil spill and that the amount of social assistance provided by the government has already reached P790 million.

Meanwhile, the estimated cost of damage to aquaculture has amounted to around P4.9 billion.

The DOJ noted that under Section 17 of RA 9483, an action for compensation on account of pollution damage may be brought before the regional trial court against the owner of the polluting ship or the insurer or other person providing financial security of the owner’s liability for pollution.

The said provision further states that the PCG is mandated to investigate any incident, claim for compensation or violation of RA 9483 and thereafter file the necessary case with the trial court.

The PCG’s role in initiating claims for insurance in relation to the oil spill incident, according to the DOJ, is further bolstered in the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of RA 9483 dated April 12, 2016.

The DOJ noted that Section 3 of the IRR outlines the functions and duties of the PCG with respect to filing claims for insurance.

Specifically, the IRR tasked PCG to verify and certify the correctness of the claims for compensation of local government units (LGUs) or individuals affected by oil pollution damage; assist LGUs concerned in the preparation of their claims for compensation; assist individual claimants in the preparation of their respective claims; and consolidate all claims for the clean-up compensation and file the appropriate action with the trial court.

Furthermore, the PCG is tasked to provide the complainant necessary technical evidence or any assistance, whether testimonial or documentary, insofar as the claim for compensation or violation of RA 9483 is concerned and assist any person suffering from pollution damage in presenting a claim to the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC).

“Hence, based on the pertinent provisions of the Act and its IRR, it is the PCG that has been mandated to assist the affected individuals, communities and entities in the preparation of their claims for compensation,” the legal opinion stated.

“This legal mandate of the PCG can include the act of consolidating the compensation claims, in preparation for filing an action for compensation against the ship owner or its insurer with the Regional Trial Court, or with the IOPC Fund in case the damage exceeds the owner’s limited liability under 1992 International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution,” it added.

However, if the ship owner’s insurer is willing to pay the claims, the DOJ said the filing of a suit before the RTC is no longer necessary as the claims can be directly filed with the insurer.

The DOJ issued the legal opinion upon the request of Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, Executive Director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director.

In his letter-request, Nepomuceno sought the DOJ’s opinion as to which specific government agency will facilitate the consolidation of the claims for insurance in connection with the oil spill that adversely affected the areas of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro Occidental, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduqie, Romblon and Palawan) and Region 6.

Nepomuceno noted that the oil spill resulted in costly response operations for the containment of the oil spill, siphoning of oil from the sunken vessel, the provision of social assistance to the affected communities by the various government agencies and long-term environmental impact.

Image credits: Oceana Phils





