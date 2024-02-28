PBBM says three deals to be inked during Australia visit

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said three agreements would be signed this week during the first leg of his visits to Australia.

In his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City Wednesday, the Chief Executive said the accords would enhance the country’s strategic partnership with Australia.

“Collaboration in these additional fields is a clear indication that the Strategic Partnership which we have embarked upon provides greater energy and optimism for closer cooperation that is mutually beneficial to both Filipinos and Australians,” Marcos said.

“I hope to bring home with me a more robust, warmer, and closer Philippine-Australian relations,” he added.

He did not elaborate what fields the agreements will cover.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said Australia wants to have new partnerships on matters, which were not tackled during the visit to the country by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last year.

Albanese said Australia is also considering forging agreements on education, resources and the green energy transition with the Philippines aside from the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on holiday visa arrangement and national soil health strategy, which were signed during the visit.

Marcos will be in Australia on February 28 and 29 for a state visit upon the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley.

The highlight of the trip, Marcos said, is his address before the Parliament of Australia.

“I will make sure to acknowledge the ever-growing relations on defense and security with one of our only two Status of Visiting Forces partners as highlighted last year by the success of Exercise Alon and the Maritime Cooperative Activity,” Marcos said.

“I shall also highlight the huge potential in trade and investment that we should maximize in the coming years. After all, economic security is a vital component of national security,” he added.

The President will return to Australia on March 4 and 6 to participate in the Asean-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne.