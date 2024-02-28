PBBM eyeing to combine Cha-cha plebiscite with 2025 national, local polls

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of holding a Cha-cha plebiscite ahead of the 2025 national and local elections.

“It’s very hard also to have a plebiscite before the election because it can botch preparations for the [2025] elections,” the Chief Executive told reporters in an interview after his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase.

Instead, he said the government is still studying the possibility of setting the date of the plebiscite so it will coincide with the May 2025 polls to cut costs.

“Yes, we are really studying that because if we separate that— if we separate the election and then the plebiscite, it’s like two elections, it’s very expensive,” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

“So, it might be possible if we include the plebiscite in the local elections that will be held in May next year. That’s a big thing, that’s a big savings for us, that’s why we study it carefully,” he added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier estimated it would spend P13 billion if the plebiscite will be held separately from the 2025 polls.

But it noted that if both electoral activities are held at the same time, it might request an additional P2 billion to provide an additional honorarium for Election Board members.

When asked about if he is open to a House proposal to hold the plebiscite on July, Marcos said it would depend on the pace of the initiatives of the both houses of Congress to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“So, let’s see, we just came to this idea when we…because the Cha-cha resolutions are progressing in the Senate, they are also progressing in the House, so now we are thinking, how do we do it, what mechanism [could we use] for the plebiscite,” Marcos said.

“So, we’re studying it and I think there’s a potential there that we can possibly exploit. So, we’ll see. It really comes down to a practical thing,” he added.

Image credits: Troi Santos





