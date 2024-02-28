NG falls short of P150-billion goal on nixed bond bids

THE national government only raised P30 billion from Treasury bonds (T-bonds) this month, falling short of its P150 billion goal, after it rejected bids and canceled an auction.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Tuesday made a full award of its last T-bonds auction for the month, successfully raising P30 billion for the national government.

The average rate for the new 20-year T-bonds was 6.209 percent. The total bids amounting to P91.423 billion were higher than the P53.426 billion in the previous T-bond auction on February 6 this year.

The investors’ yield for the new 20-year T-bonds ranged from 6.000 percent to 6.328 percent. The coupon rate for the fresh government securities was set at 6.250 percent, which the Treasury said is “below the prevailing secondary market.”

“The auction received strong demand, going more than three times oversubscribed as total submitted bids amounted to P91.4 billion,” the Treasury said in a statement after the auction.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the average auction yield, which settled at 6.209 percent, is much lower. Ricafort pointed to the comparable 20-year PHP BVAL yield at 6.40 percent as of February 26, 2024.

The RCBC economist added the 20-year T-bond average auction yield is also lower than the 6.631-percent posted in the previous 20-year T-bond auction more than 11 months ago on March 21, 2023.

The previous 20-year T-bond auction was fully awarded and had a total bid of P91.423 billion, more than three times the total offering of P30 billion.

Ricafort said the 6.209 percent average yield is still among the 5-year highs, adding that this is in order for investors to lock on relatively higher yields.

This, he added, is “amid the easing inflation trend already within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) inflation target of 2 to 4 percent that could support local policy rate cuts later this year, especially if the US Federal Reserve (Fed) starts cutting rates.”

The next auction for T-bonds is on March 7 with a 3-year tenor and a value of P30 billion, according to the Treasury.

In the previous T-bonds auction, the Treasury fully rejected the bids for its reissued 5-year T-bonds and failed to raise P30 billion in funds (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/06/ng-fully-rejects-bids-for-5-year-t-bonds/).

The Treasury also canceled the auction on February 13 for a seven-year T-bond due to the offering of the 5-year retail treasury bonds tranche 30 (RTB 30).

The RTBs, meanwhile, allowed the government to raise a total of P584.86 billion from the sale of five-year RTBs, exceeding its P400 billion target (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/26/more-than-%e2%82%b1500b-raised-by-ng-via-tender-of-rtbs/).

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





