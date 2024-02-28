Navy test fires .50 caliber weapons system for ‘Wildcat’ AW choppers

The Philippine Navy (PN) announced that it successfully test fired the proposed .50 caliber heavy machine gun weapon systems that would be fitted on its two AW-159 “Wildcat” anti-submarine helicopters last Monday, Feb.26.

Navy spokesperson Commander John Percie Alcos said the weapon was tested at the Marine Base Gregorio Lim firing range in Ternate, Cavite.

“Said test firing was an essential part of the inspection conducted by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee (TIAC) led by Western Command chief, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos,” he added.

Also witnessing the inspection were officials from the procurement system office of the Department of National Defense; Naval Air Wing commander Commodore Juario Marayag; representatives from PN’s office for plans and programs; and project proponents from Leonardo United Kingdom.

The AW-159, a British license-built multi-role military helicopter developed by Leonardo UK, is a significant addition to the PN’s maritime air assets and an integral part of the Jose Rizal Class anti-submarine frigate’s firepower.

The acquisition of these helicopters is a crucial capability upgrade for the PN, enhancing its anti-submarine and maritime security operations capabilities.

“The inclusion of the .50 caliber heavy machine gun further enhances the aircraft’s mission capabilities, providing the AFP with a potent weapon system to combat potential threats in the maritime domain,” Alcos noted.