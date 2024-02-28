Nambatac powers Blackwater to opening day PH Cup victory

NEWCOMER Rey Nambatac pulled off Blackwater to a 96-93 win against Meralco at the opening day of Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Antipolo City.

Nambatac debuted impressively with Blackwater, tallying in 27 points on top of 12-of-12 shooting from the foul line in addition to his five rebounds and a career-high 10 assists to give the Bossing an opening day victory.

The Bossing almost squandered a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter as the Bolts came within 93-94 with 57 ticks left after Allein Maliksi’s 11 straight points capped by three treys midway but came up short in the end.

“I think in my seven years in the PBA that’s my highest assists total in a game,” Nambatac said, who was given up by Rain or Shine recently to Blackwater for first round pick obtained from TNT Tropang Giga deal.

“I’m reading their defense on me, and I know their possible tendencies that they would do.”

He calmly sank two free throws with 57 seconds to go to provide Blackwater a three-point breather and the Bolts couldn’t answer with former Bossing Maliksi missing a game-tying triple with 11 seconds to go.

Mike Digregorio, who had nine points, secured the loose ball, and the Bolts could not foul immediately as the buzzer sounded.

“What do I like is everything about him,” Blackwater coach Jeffrey Cariaso said, referring to his new acquisition Nambatac. “We were able to maintain the lead, but Meralco will always comeback. We have to look how we lost that lead.”

Two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap, signed up by Blackwater as free agent, scored five points on a jumper and a triple in the fourth quarter, committed two fouls, one error and a rebound in 12 minutes of play.

Troy Rosario scored 15 points while Rey Suerte and Tyrus Hill added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bossing registered an 86-67 cushion early in the fourth period despite their struggle in the first quarter where they were down, 18-26.

Maliksi led the Bolts with 27 points, including five triples, while Chris Newsome made 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.