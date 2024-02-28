Meralco rejects ACEN’s P2.5-billion claim for supply agreements

ACEN Corp. wants to recover about P2.5 billion to offset soaring coal and fuel prices, according to the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

The Meralco and ACEN have existing power supply agreements (PSAs) involving 110 megawatts (MW) of mid-merit capacity and 200MW of baseload capacity. The Meralco said it received Change in Circumstances (CIC) notices from ACEN covering the period January 2022 to December 2022.

ACEN’s total claims for the baseload PSA amounted to P2,228,860,420.08 broken down as follows: P618,382,044.41 for the SLTEC (South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp.) plant, P561,268,588.48 for the third-party generator and P1,049,209,787.19 for WESM (Wholesale Electricity Spot Market).

For the mid-merit PSA, ACEN wants to recover P329,652,635.66. The amount represents P87,755,066.37 for the SLTEC plant, P84,270,027.78 for the third-party generator and P157,627,541.51 for WESM.

“We have two contracts with ACEN; two PSAs that we signed with them in 2019,” said Valles. “Similar with our previous San Miguel contracts that won the bidding that year, ACEN said they were also affected by the increase in fuel, coal, and NEWC index. They calculated it, I think the total is about P2.3 billion for baseload and over P300 million for mid-merit.”

Upon receipt of the CIC notice, the Meralco evaluated ACEN’s claims. However, based on the firm’s computation, ACEN’s claims should only reach P706.14 million and not P2.5 billion.

“We evaluated it and we said that we don’t believe that we sourced from these sources,” explained Valles. “In particular, the WESM…we did not agree that they should source from WESM as replacement.

“We also do not believe that the amount they claim should reach that high. So we removed that. We told them they can only agree to a total claim of P700 million,” Valles added. “Remember, San Miguel started with a very, very big claim until we were able to reduce it to P5 billion.”

The Meralco said they will join ACEN in filing of the motions before the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for price adjustment if the recovery is limited to the portion corresponding to the fuel cost of energy sourced from the SLTEC plant and with a proposed cost recovery period of six months.

The Meralco proposed that its P706.14-million computation would be passed on to consumers for a period of six months starting with P0.0388 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in February, P0.0413 per kWh in March, P0.0353 per kWh in April, P0.0322 per kWh in May, P0.0320 per kWh in June, and P0.0355 per kWh in July.

“If they will agree to the joint filing then that would mean they will agree. Otherwise, we cannot join the filing and they’re on their own. The reason naman why we’re joining the filing is we want to preserve the PSA. Under the contract, if we don’t agree to file and seek the approval of the ERC for the claim, then the recourse is for them to terminate the PSA. We don’t want that,” stressed Valles.

A termination of the PSA would mean that Meralco would have to source from others that will eventually result in higher power rates for consumers. “If it’s going to be a termination then that would mean we would secure another contract for 400MW baseload and 100MW plus from another supplier that would be more expensive. Instead, we will just preserve the PSA. We would rather opt for the four centavos increase in generation charge over a period of six months. That’s a very reasonable increase,” said Valles.

The Meralco and ACEN would have to agree first before they file their joint motions.

“We are waiting for ACEN to officially advise us that they are agreeable to the P700 million,” said Valles.

ACEN, however, said it has not yet received any response from Meralco as to its notice of CIC.

When sought for comment, ERC Chairman Monalisa Dimalanta said that since the agency has resolved CIC claims in the past—referring to SMC and Panay Development Energy Corp. (PEDC)—her office would know how to proceed once the joint motions are filed.

“I think we have already have guidance on what is acceptable and what is not,” Dimalanta said.

Valles added that if the ERC would not grant it, “then (ACEN) might follow what San Miguel did. They go to the court and get a TRO. I’m speculating but that’s how they will likely do it.”

It can be recalled that two units of SMC Global Power issued termination notices to Meralco to suspend their PSAs because the ERC denied their joint motions for price adjustments-P0.30 per kilowatt hour.

The proposed rate hike was supposedly meant as temporary relief so that the power units can recover from a combined P5.2 billion losses incurred from January to May 2022 due to the unprecedented spike in fuel prices.