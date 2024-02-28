Marcos: Pag-IBIG gains show extent of housing need in PHL

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to translate the gains of the Home Development Mutual Fund or the Pag-IBIG Fund last year into accessible housing for Filipinos.

Marcos said during the Pag-IBIG Fund Chairman’s report at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City that 2023 was a banner year for Pag-IBIG as it registered significant milestones during the period.

Last year, Pag-IBIG registered a total P925.61 billion of assets, P77.21 billion in gross income and P49.79 billion in net income.

The surge in income prompted Pag-IBIG to allocate P48.76 billion as dividend for its members.

Pag-IBIG’s dividend rate for its Regular Savings is at 6.55 percent while that of MP2 Savings is at 7.05 percent.

“The challenge before us today, including those in the Pag-IBIG, the housing sector, and the local government units, is to translate these statistics into actual homes that people can live in,” Marcos said.

He noted that the Philippines has a housing backlog of 6.5 million units.

DHSUD Chairman and Pag-IBIG ex-officio Jose Rizalino L. Acuazar reported that Pag-IBIG approved P20.17 billion of housing loans to help finance 17,791 housing units.

He also said there are 34 Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) projects nationwide covering 154,814 housing units.

Pag-IBIG also committed P250 billion to finance the 4PH.

Marcos expressed confidence that Acuazar can address the housing gaps in the country before the end of his term in 2028.

“And I know it is a tall order,” the President said. “But your Secretary of Housing does things not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”