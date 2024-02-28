Manila to forge stronger bilateral ties with Australia

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will forge stronger security and economic ties with Canberra during his visit to Australia, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Marcos will fly to Australia’s capital on the 28th and 29th of February for a state visit upon the invitation of Australian Governor General David Hurley.

The President will participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN)-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne upon the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the second leg of this trip from March 4 to 6.

The highlight of the state visit will be the chief executive’s address to the Australian Parliament, which will make him the first Filipino to do so.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita C. Daza said since it will allow the President to cement the Philippines’s strategic partnership with Australia.

“This is a very good opportunity for the Philippines not only to underscore the shared vision about the future with Australia and this coming after the two of us elevating our partnership to strategic partnership but will also help us underscore because both countries as maritime nations have actually committed to adherence to the rules-based order international law,” Daza said.

She said the issue of the South China Sea as well as Philippine-Australia defense and security relations will also be raised by the President.

During the state visit, the Philippines and Australia are expected to sign cooperation agreements in addition to those, which were signed during the visit of Albanese in the country last September.

Albanese’s trip led to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on holiday visa arrangement and on national soil health strategy.

“So, do expect…that there will be agreements that will be signed relative to other areas of concern of the country, but I cannot detail these at this point in time,” he said.

Albanese earlier said Australia is also considering forging agreements on education, resources and the green energy transition with the Philippines.

Core position

DFA Assistant Secretary Daniel R. Espiritu said the Asean-Australia Summit will allow the President to present the country’s “core position on regional and international issues.”

He said Marcos will be participating at the leaders plenary and the leaders’ retreat.

“For the leaders plenary, the President may take the opportunity to thank Australia for its unwavering support for the rule of law and for the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” Espiritu said.

“At the leaders retreat, the President may encourage Australia to remain committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes and to maintain respect for the rules-based international order and multilateralism which is currently very much under challenged,” he added.

The two outcome documents from the summit include the Asean-Australia leaders’ vision statement and the joint declaration for the 2024 Asean-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership.

At the sidelines of the summit, Marcos will also have a bilateral meeting with Cambodia and New Zealand.

Espiritu said the discussion with Cambodia will cover possible cooperation on rice supply and air connectivity, while for New Zealand it will be “political, economic, and socio-cultural relations.”

While in Melbourne, the President will deliver the keynote remarks at the Lowy Institute.

He will also meet with the Filipino community and businessmen in Australia.

Australia is the third country that Marcos will visit this year. Prior to this, the President visited Brunei and Vietnam.