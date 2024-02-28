Malaysian equity firm to fund Asialink’s lending operation

MALAYSIAN private equity firm Creador Sdn Bhd has invested billions of pesos into Asialink Finance Corp. (Asialink) to help expand its lending capacity to small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“With Creador, Asialink is primed for further growth to help the largely the unbanked part of the business community. This partnership is envisioned to strengthen the SMEs and make them a major contributor to economic growth just like in other developed economies,” Asialink CEO Robert Jordan Jr. said.

Creador’s P4-billion investment, equivalent to an 18-percent stake in Asialink, underscores the commitment of both parties to drive Asialink towards sustained growth and market leadership, he added. Paulton & Company acted as Asialink’s financial advisor for this transaction.

Aside from funding Asialink’s lending expansion, Creador will help improve the lender’s operational efficiency and offer its expertise in business innovation and automation.

In 2023, the company released over P12.6 billion in loans and expects 2024 to be better as it grows its customer base and resources. It had close to 29,500 new borrowers as 2023 drew to a close.

Jordan said that for this year, the company will expand its market share by partnering with dealers selling brand-new cars and trucks across the Philippines, as well as on-boarding more dealers of second-hand vehicles.

Asialink said it has been forging partnerships with the country’s largest banks and investment firms. It raised P2 billion from a corporate notes facility with four banks with Union Bank of the Philippines Inc. as noteholders; arranged by RCBC Capital Corp. and SB Capital Corp.

It also raised P1 billion from Yuanta Saving Bank and the state-run Small Business Corp.