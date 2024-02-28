Labor pushes subsidies for MSME as wage hike looms

MINIMUM wage earners from micro and small establishments and distressed establishments will need government subsidies so they can cope with the proposed legislated wage hike.

Labor groups made the proposal at a hearing on Wednesday of the House of Representatives Committee on Labor and Employment on the proposed bills implementing a P150 to P750 across-the-board wage increase.

“To address concerns from employers Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (Sentro) believes that it is necessary to provide subsidies to firms that are struggling or would struggle to compensate workers fairly as a result of these legislative measures. Existing laws and policies exist for this purpose,” Sentro chief policy officer Benjamin Alvero said during the hearing.

“These can be expanded and refined as needed through consultation among the social partners,” he added.

Sentro together with other labor groups made the recommendation amid the concerns raised by private sector organizations that the proposed wage increase can cause mass displacement for micro, small and medium establishments (MSMEs).

In their joint position paper, the employers groups included Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Employers Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop), Philippine Exporters Confederation (Philexport), and Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) among others, opposed the legislated wage increase since it will “hurt the micro, small and medium enterprise and will worsen the plight of the informal sector and its overwhelming 47 million strong presence in the workforce.”

“In reality, their pockets will be hurt more by the higher rate resulting from the proposed minimum wage. Yes it will help our fellow workers in the next two to three months. But all the economic managers are saying that after two to three months inflation will set in,” the joint statement said.

This was reiterated by the position of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Congressional Policy, Budget, Research and Development of the House of Representatives.

Two-year program

Confederation of Wearables Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP) Executive Director Maritess Jocson-Agoncillo said if passed into law, the increases can lead to more displacements in their sector, which is struggling from low global demand for their products.

“The brands are not buying as they used to be. Our projection is that we will lose another 12 percent of our workforce without the legislated…mandated wage increase down to 160,658 workers,” Agoncillo said.

“We cannot even afford P10 or P20 legislated or mandated [wage hike],” she added.

Instead of the legislated wage increase, she said the government should consider a two-year inflation subsidy program for distressed industries such as the textile industry, which can be implemented through existing government programs such as the Adjustment Measures Program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

After the presentation of position by stakeholders, the Committee on Labor and Employment postponed the deliberation on the proposed legislation to next week due to time constraints.

The Senate approved last week on third and final reading its proposed bill granting a P100-minimum wage hike for private sector workers.