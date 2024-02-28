Investing in our own country

I am heartened to learn that Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), the corporate entity behind Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), is now exploring various investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure projects within the country.

The route aligns with the vision of MIF as an investment vehicle supporting economic development while maximizing returns for the government. I played a role in crafting the Senate bill that outlined the establishment of the MIF, and it was in this legislation that we expressed the MIF vision.

Enacted into law last year and operational since January 2024 with an initial capitalization of P125 billion, the MIC announced its intention to potentially make its inaugural investment in the renewable energy sector by year-end.

Mr. Rafael Jose “Joel” Consing Jr. was designated as MIC president and CEO, finalizing the organizational structure and corporate governance framework. I am confident in the ability and leadership of Joel, the former senior vice president and chief financial officer of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), in guiding the MIF to success.

The sovereign wealth fund is also considering other projects, including potential investments in airport development, transportation initiatives, infrastructure and agriculture, per various news outlets. The MIC is also reportedly in discussions to support the development of three economic zones.

As an author of Senate Bill No. 2020 and Republic Act No. 11954, which established the Maharlika Investment Fund, I am confident that MIC will fulfill its mandate to mobilize funds for optimal investment returns and to support economic growth.

The creation of this wealth fund is in accordance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda for Poverty Reduction and the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, aiming for profound economic and social transformation.

Such transformation hinges on the development of robust infrastructure projects facilitating the efficient movement of people, goods and services nationwide. This necessitates investments, a role in which MIC and MIF can play a pivotal part.

Of course, MIC needs all the support and cooperation that it can get to mobilize capital in the country’s growth-enhancing sectors, while adhering to accountability and fiscal responsibility.

To further our economic development, we must undertake more projects. The government has identified 197 high-impact infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) requiring an investment of P8.7 trillion. These encompass public road networks, tollways, green energy, water, agro-industrial ventures and telecommunications—all promising high returns on investment with significant economic and social impacts.

I believe MIC should regard these projects as investment opportunities yielding long-term returns. With the government needing over P1 trillion annually, or 5 percent of GDP, to fortify our infrastructure, partnerships become essential.

In the past, our options were limited to foreign grants and official development assistance (ODA) loans for projects such as roads, bridges and flyovers. Now, we have private sector investors and MIC supporting larger and more ambitious endeavors like airports, toll roads, subways, high-speed railways and power plants.

This optimism extends to other sectors where MIC may invest in, such as high-growth industries like oil and gas, mining, tourism and aviation.

I supported the creation of this fund to stimulate economic growth by optimizing government funds for tangible projects within the country. MIF can also explore overseas investments if prudent opportunities arise.

For me, MIF’s primary role lies in financing infrastructure projects in transportation, communication, countryside development and other job-generating endeavors. It can also collaborate with other sovereign wealth funds to co-finance projects in the Philippines, which has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia.

To ensure accountability, the law mandates that MIF adhere to the Santiago Principles, which outline relevant investment and risk management guidelines.

The MIF board includes the Secretary of Finance, the president and CEO of MIC (Joel Consing), the president and CEO of Land Bank of the Philippines, the president and CEO of the Development Bank of the Philippines, two regular directors and three independent directors from the private sector. This composition safeguards the fund and ensures prudent investment in growth projects.

The law includes ample safeguards, subjecting MIC and MIF to the Government Procurement Reform Act and the provisions of the GOCC Governance Act of 2011.

I believe the Filipino people will benefit from a well-structured and effective sovereign wealth fund, especially when it invests in job-generating ventures.

Apart from supporting infrastructure development and job creation, the MIF will facilitate more foreign investments, enhance national savings and sustain our economic growth in the years to come.

The next generation will surely appreciate these worthwhile projects.