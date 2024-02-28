Interpol issues ‘red notice’ against fugitive Arnie Teves

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed Wednesday that former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. is now a subject of an international manhunt after the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) placed him in its “red notice” system.

At the same time, Remulla announced that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had officially cancelled Teves’ passport.

Remulla, however, said the Department of Justice (DOJ) remains uncertain as to how long before the government could be able to bring Teves back to the country to face the murder cases filed against him in connection with the gruesome killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others last March 4 or almost a year ago.

“We have to be patient. We will just have to wait. It’s difficult to give an estimate as to when…we’ll go through the process. We don’t stop working here. We will continue our work, so just give us more time,” Remulla said.

The Interpol described a red notice as “a request to law enforcement worldwide to local and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

Remulla said officials of the DOJ and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) are now studying the possibility of sending a team to Timor Leste to implement the arrest warrant issued by a local court against Teves through the Interpol’s red notice.

Teves is believed to be in hiding in Timor Leste where the former lawmaker is appealing the denial of his plea for a political asylum.

Remulla said that while the creation of a team that would serve the warrant against the Teves can be done immediately, there are other processes that need to be complied with before it can be dispatched.

Remulla added that everything would also have to be coordinated with the DFA.

But Remulla admitted that the easiest way to bring Teves back to the country is if Timor Leste authorities just voluntarily surrender him instead of going through an extradition process.

“Since there is already a red notice, authorities in Timor-Leste might realize that an extradition process is no longer necessary,” he explained.

It can be recalled that early this month, the Regional Trial Court of Manila issued an order for the cancellation of Teves passport, saying that his right to travel can be impaired since his case involves public safety following his designation as a terrorist by the Anti Terror Council (ATC).

Aside from directing the DFA to cancel Teves’ passport, the trial court directed the Secretary of DFA and the NBI to take all the necessary steps to bring Teves back to the country.

The trial court held that Teves could be considered a fugitive from justice due to his failure to return to the country from the United States after the expiration of his travel authority on March 9, 2023.