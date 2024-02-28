India defends agri, fishing subsidies that rich nations want curbed

India arrived at meetings of the World Trade Organization (WTO) defending agricultural and fishing assistance that the most populous nation provides to ensure food security and jobs, setting the stage for a contentious second half of a four-day negotiating forum.

In a statement after a day that included talks on fisheries, India demanded that nations be allowed to provide subsidies for small-scale angling that occurs within areas of the sea that belong to sovereign nations, to help protect the livelihoods of 9 million families that depend on fishing. A separate release argued in favor of relaxing subsidy rules for public procurement of grains at pre-determined prices.

WTO trade ministers gathered this week in Abu Dhabi have been pushing to complete a crackdown on excessive fishing that builds on one reached at their last biennial meeting in 2022. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said subsidy limits that ensure fishery sustainability are important to 260 million people who depend on oceans for their livelihoods.

The government in New Delhi called for a focus on limiting state aid for distant-water fishing, where nations catch seafood beyond their own territories—a form of large-scale fishing that’s dominated by China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

“Any comprehensive agreement on fisheries subsidies should keep in mind the interests and welfare of the fishing community that depends on the marine resources for their livelihood and sustenance,” the Indian delegation said in a statement.

As most officials appeared at opening events of WTO’s 13th ministerial on Monday, many eagerly anticipated the arrival Tuesday of India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

WTO rules require a consensus of all members, meaning a lone holdout among its more than 160 nations can block an agreement. That’s one reason why the Geneva-based institution has just two major multilateral deals including the original fisheries agreement in its nearly 30-year history.

Election year

While a hard-line stance is a tactic India has used in the past to extract concessions on other trade issues, it’s still an important bellwether for the week’s WTO meeting given demands for the organization to be reformed. India’s positions are also important to watch given the country is among a number of big economies where elections are taking place this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys widespread popularity but farmers demanding guaranteed prices for their crops have staged protests in the north Indian states of Punjab and Haryana this month.

While opposing a second agreement on fishing subsidies, India also has yet to adopt the first agreement reached in 2022. Still short of ratification, the original pact—hailed by the WTO as a major advance for ocean sustainability—prohibits government support for illegal fishing, fishing of depleted stocks and fishing on the unregulated high seas.

Okonjo-Iweala on Monday praised the advance toward ratification, with 70 countries having taken sufficient domestic steps to recognize it. That leaves roughly 40 more for it to reach the two-thirds approval needed to enter force. She said she was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching an agreement on fisheries this week.

In an interview after the fisheries negotiations on Tuesday, Malaysia’s Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz said that if nations remain apart on the definitions for subsidies, the next stage of the agreement may not fully close until the next ministerial meeting, which in theory would be in two more years.

Malaysia, which is not a significant seafood exporter, has adopted the first fish agreement. “It’s about sustainability for future generations,” Zafrul said. Bloomberg News