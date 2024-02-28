Hino enhances Batangas LGU’s emergency response capabilities

Hino Motors Philippines (HMP) marks another milestone in its legacy of providing dependable transport solutions for Filipinos as 186 units of the Hino 200 Series Multi-Purpose Rescue Vehicles were officially handed over by the Batangas Provincial Government to LGUs.

The ceremony held at the Batangas Provincial Capitol on February 8 is a significant step towards upgrading the province’s emergency response capabilities, ensuring safety and well-being of Batangueños.

Designed to serve during emergencies and times of calamity, the Hino 200 Series Multi-Purpose Rescue Vehicles were distributed to various barangays within the province. Apart from their emergency-response functions, the vehicles will also be utilized to augment LGUs’ community transport services.

Powered by the reliable Toyota 1GD-FTV engine, the Hino 200 Series packs 144 PS of output with 300 Nm of torque. Furthermore, this light-duty truck’s compact cab and frame make it suitable for navigating narrow barangay roads while delivering its dependable pull and loading capabilities despite challenging circumstances. Each rescue truck comes with basic life support equipment including an oxygen tank, blood pressure apparatus, a collapsible bed and a two-way radio. These features ensure that the vehicles are well-equipped and always ready to handle a whole range of emergency situations effectively.

Batangas Governor Hermilando I. Mandanas expressed gratitude to Hino Motors and its dealer Hino Batangas for their role in this significant initiative.

“We are truly proud to be chosen by the Provincial Government of Batangas for this requirement. We understand that when people’s lives and safety are at stake, one can never be complacent. Trust that we will deliver the Hino quality, performance and Total Support we have always been known for,” said Mr. Vicente Mills, Jr., HMP Chairman.

