Handling boomerang employees

Boomerang employees, or rehires, are former employees who return to the same organization. In a sense, this shows that you have developed a good working relationship with them to the point that they want to come back. On one hand, this is good because assimilation is easier due to the reduced learning curve and you already know their work history. They may even have learned new skills and tools that will help everybody’s work easier and faster. On the other hand, you need to carefully examine their reasons for leaving because if they still exist, they are at risk of leaving again. When evaluating whether to rehire boomerang employees, you need to carefully look at three considerations—their reasons for leaving, their reasons for coming back, and how your team will react to the rehire.

The first thing you need to settle is why they left in the first place. Resignations could either be voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary resignations happen when employees initiate the resignation, while involuntary resignations happen when the employee is terminated by the company because of the employee’s performance, disciplinary action, or when the organization lays off some employees. You need to know why they left to check if they are eligible for rehire, especially if they have been gone for a long time.

For voluntary resignations, you need to dig deeper why they left. Some personal reasons include relocation, starting their own business, or they want a longer personal time off. Whatever the reason, you need to ascertain that it will not affect their output at work. You also need to identify new conditions that might affect how they do their work. At the end of the day, you need to know if you can depend on them the same way, or even better, than they were before.

Some rehires leave the company because they need to study or take advantage of an opportunity which accords them better career movement or better compensation. If their plan did not materialize as they envisioned, you need to discover why because your company might have the same conditions and they will just leave later on. Otherwise, they could bring new perspectives and better ways of working for your team. You need to evaluate if rehiring them will provide them the opportunities that they seek because if not, it is probable that they will still leave after. Evaluate their current skills set the same way you would a new applicant and carefully consider how they can be placed within the team.

Some rehires leave because they are the top performers but there are no available career opportunities in your organization so they leave to be promoted in another company. Given this, you need to carefully evaluate if their current experiences and skills are at par with the required qualifications for the new role. In this case, you may need to ask for references to verify a rehire’s qualifications and experiences. Treat them as if they were new applicants so that you can objectively evaluate if they are fit for the role.

For involuntary resignations, if the boomerang employee was previously laid off, this somehow indicates their loyalty and willingness to work for the company again. But you still need to carefully consider their application and ensure that there is no ill will toward the company.

For performance issues, you need to remember that past behavior indicates future actions. Chances are that the same reason for being terminated will still be the same issues you will encounter when they return. If your company policy allows for rehiring terminated employees because of performance issues, you need to carefully evaluate if they have taken steps to improve their performance. You might also need to dig a little deeper and identify why they are leaving their current employer because it might still be a performance issue.

If a rehire was terminated because of disciplinary action, it is riskier to rehire them especially if their offense puts other people in danger. You also need to check with your company policy if you can rehire employees who were terminated because of disciplinary action. If your company allows it, you might need to put additional measures like coaching and regular performance reviews to monitor progress.

After all these, you need to identify a rehire’s reasons for returning. But whatever reason they provide, you need to make sure that it is mutually beneficial for them and your team. For rehires seeking a senior position, you need to ensure that they are qualified for the role.

Another consideration is to check how your team will react to the rehire. You need to consider how current team members feel about a rehire, especially if the rehire is taking on a more senior position than team members with a longer tenure. Of course, it all depends on skills and experience, but you need to discover how to communicate it in such a way as not to dishearten the rest of the team. There are also cases where some team members might resign because of the rehire, so you also need to evaluate if the benefit of rehiring boomerang employees outweighs losing some of your team members.

All in all, thoroughly evaluate all aspects of a rehire and even compare them to other applicants to check if the rehire is worth getting back. In the end, you need to ensure that every member of your team is willing and capable to achieve its goals. Remember it only takes one bad apple to spoil the entire barrel.

