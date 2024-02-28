Government to focus on ‘high-impact’ infrastructure projects–Neda

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board has reduced the number of infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) that will be undertaken by the national government in the medium term.

Neda said its highest policymaking body chaired by the President, the Neda Board, approved the reduction of IFPs to 185 projects from 198 projects.

However, in terms of cost, the total cost of the 185 projects reached P9.14 trillion. The 198 projects initially cost P8.79 trillion.

“Our list of IFPs under the Build-Better-More Program serves as a prioritization tool to identify high-impact infrastructure projects that require immediate government support,” Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

“By rationalizing the list, we ensure the implementation of as many important infrastructure projects of high significance as possible,” he added.

Balisacan said the Neda Board approved the addition of 23 new projects and delisting of 36 projects from the list of

IFPs under the Build-Better-More program during its 14th meeting today, February 27, 2024.

A Neda official told BusinessMirror that some projects that were removed from the list were below P2.5 billion while others were not in the 2024 budget.

The official also said some projects were not included in the Public Infrastructure Program (PIP) or the Three-Year Infrastructure Plan (TRIP). Also excluded are those that did not progress or go beyond the project preparation phase and those in the regular programs of agencies.

However, Balisacan clarified that certain projects removed from the list will still proceed as planned as they were already part of the regular government programs.

“We will continue to monitor, review, and update the list of IFPs as necessary to prioritize the most important infrastructure projects,” Balisacan said.

“The Neda Board is committed to approving measures needed to expedite the implementation of the Build-Better-More Program,” he added.

Neda Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno reported to the Neda Board the overall progress of the projects from the previous IFP list.

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, 74 IFPs were already being implemented, 30 had been approved for implementation, 10 were awaiting government approval, and 83 were undergoing either project or pre-project preparation.

In 2023, one project on the IFP list, the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project, was completed last June 30 and inaugurated last July 14. Among the 74 ongoing projects, 19 are scheduled to be completed this year.

Meanwhile, the Neda Board also approved changes in the scope of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project.

The decision came after a review of the overall cost of the project, considering its expanded scope and the new post-pandemic market conditions.

Consequently, the Board approved a supplemental loan of P14.6 billion for the project, as the total cost increased to P70.8 billion. The changes will also involve extending the implementation period until December 31, 2027.

This project intends to improve the physical connectivity between Davao City and Panabo City. It is expected to reduce travel time and improve the traffic situation between the two cities from 1 hour and 44 minutes to 49 minutes upon completion.

“While this project was first approved by the Neda Board in 2015, its implementation was hampered by the pandemic. The changes in the project scope and cost will ensure that this key infrastructure project receives the necessary support for its successful completion,” said Balisacan.

The Neda Board also confirmed the Integrated Water Resources Master Plan (IWMP) spearheaded by the Water Resources Management Office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The IWMP will serve as the comprehensive national policy for managing water resources in the country to ensure that everyone has access to sufficient water supply at any time, particularly during adverse weather conditions such as El Niño.

“We prioritize infrastructure development as a key driver of our economy to improve the lives of every Filipino,” Balisacan said.

“While significant policy reforms have already been put in place to address long-standing constraints to sustainable and resilient infrastructure, we recognize the need for further efforts to boost infrastructure investment and execution,” he added.

‘Serve the greater good’

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on local government units (LGUs) to implement projects that will extend beyond their term.

In his speech during the 2024 General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines last Tuesday, the chief executive said it takes “courage” to start projects with long building timelines.

“It is about going for ambitious projects that span several terms, without regard for who will inaugurate them when completed, instead of picking ones that are ribbon-cutting ready before elections and the campaign,” Marcos said.

“In that way serve the greater good, instead of meekly settling for short gestation periods that are only high in optics and in gimmickry,” he added.

The Marcos administration is currently pushing for the implementation of projects, which will help in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations.

“It means building better and more without abusing our natural resources; preserving natural capital, such that our children can still continue to live off the interest,” Marcos said.

“That, in essence, is the purpose of the SDGs. These 17 ambitious targets serve as the dials on the global dashboard,” he added.

With a report from Samuel P. Medenilla