Go lauds signing of expanded centenarians law, pushes wider support for senior citizens welfare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the signing into law of Republic Act No. 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act. The measure, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last Monday, February 26, now expands the benefits for elderly Filipinos.

The law, which Go is a co-author and co-sponsor, now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians.

Go, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, emphasized the government’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of senior citizens to Philippine society.

“This law is a testament to our unwavering respect and gratitude for the wisdom, resilience, and contributions of our elderly population. It’s more than just financial assistance but also a tribute to their enduring spirit and a celebration of their milestones,” Go remarked.

The senator further highlighted how the amendments aim to give seniors more opportunities to enjoy their golden years with dignity and joy.

Go also took the opportunity to express gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing the law and Senator Imee Marcos, who was its principal sponsor.

“This is a collaborative victory for all Filipinos, showcasing our collective effort to care for the elders in our communities. Together, we are making significant strides in improving the welfare of our senior citizens,” he stated.

In line with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) remarks, the law aims to acknowledge the longevity of Filipinos living healthy and active lifestyles, expanding the benefits to include those reaching significant milestones before becoming centenarians.

Go has been a staunch advocate of the welfare of senior citizens. Previously, he also co-authored RA 11916, an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act.

“This amendment is a step forward in ensuring a better quality of life for our senior citizens. We must provide them with the necessary support to live comfortably,” Go said.