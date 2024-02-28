Globe elevates quality of voice and video call for Messenger users in PHL

Globe, a top telecommunications service provider in the Philippines, has teamed up with Meta to improve voice and video service quality in applications such as Messenger in the Philippines.

By ensuring that the app and the Globe network are aligned to meet the expected quality of user experience, the collaboration has improved real-time communication (RTC) on voice and video calls for Globe users.

Messenger call quality has seen a remarkable 22% improvement, with a 10% increase in bitrate and a 23% reduction in Round-Trip Time (RTT).

“This marks a milestone in enhancing mobile user experience in the Philippines. We’re happy with the remarkable improvement in our real-time communication services, reflecting our commitment to innovative customer solutions,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Consumer Mobile Business at Globe.

Joel Agustin, SVP and Head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe Telecom, echoed this sentiment: “The collaboration allows us to deploy advanced solutions for an unparalleled real-time experience in the Philippines and showcases our dedication to elevating service quality and improving user experience.”

