Filinvest REIT’s income falls 19% in 2023

Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trust of the Gotianun group, on Tuesday said its net income fell 19 percent to P1.05 billion last year from the previous year’s P1.3 billion.

Excluding the net fair value change in investment properties, the company said it posted a core income of P1.28 billion.

Rental and other revenues reached P3 billion, down by 7 percent from the previous year’s P3.23 billion, as average occupancy only reached 83 percent at the end of the year.

The company said its occupancy rate is better than the 81 percent as reported by property consultant Colliers in its fourth quarter office market report.

“The new leases that we have in 2024 have been encouraging and we are optimistic that leasing activities will improve further in the second half of the year,” Maricel Brion-Lirio, the company’s president and CEO, said.

“Despite some challenges in the market conditions, we remain committed to expanding our portfolio and steadfast in our goal to significantly increase dividends for our shareholders in the long term,” she said.

The company said it signed new leases of 20,139 square meters, including 2,630 square meters during the fourth quarter last year, coming from the expansion of two BPO companies. This also includes 4,512 square meters of new traditional tenants, reinforcing its strategy of diversifying its tenant base.

The size of new leases in 2023 is almost a four-fold improvement from the signed 5,087 square meters of new leases in 2022. New leases were closed at higher rates against current transacted rates in the Alabang area based on the Colliers report.

In terms of tenant retention, 31,835 square meters, or 77 percent of 41,110 square meters of expiring leases in 2023 were renewed.

For 2023, the WALE, weighted average lease expiry, has improved as renewals and new leases for the year have set in and the addition of Crimson Boracay pushed the WALE to 6.91 years. The Crimson Boracay lot, which comprises 9 percent of the total gross leasable area, has a 40-year lease.

As part of its strategies, Filreit has been deliberate in diversifying its tenant mix with the addition of traditional tenants and co-working locators. Current tenant mix is comprised of 78 percent multinational BPO companies, 11 percent traditional office and co-working, 11 percent hospitality, and the small remainder taken up by retail tenants. FILRT has zero POGO, or Philippine online gaming operator, exposure.

The company’s board has approved the dividend declaration to all stockholders amounting to P0.067 per outstanding common share, payable on March 26, 2024 to stockholders on record as of March 11.

This first quarterly cash dividend declaration for the year translates to an annualized yield of 8.3 percent based on the previous trading day’s closing price of P3.23 per share.