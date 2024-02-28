Exploring food vlogs: Tasty delights and the plastic waste challenge

Vendors and kiosks selling tasty food items are some of the popular videos posted on social media sites like YouTube and Facebook. It is through these videos produced by the so-called vloggers that people are introduced to small restaurants and food peddlers who are familiar to members of a particular community. The content of these vloggers have become a guide of sorts not only for foodies but also for those who are on the lookout for tasty, but cheaper fare.

Some of these kiosks serve dishes that have become an indispensable part of Filipino culture. These include pares, a meat dish paired with garlic fried rice, and sisig, a popular dish made from pork offal. Videos featuring ambulant vendors selling sandwiches are also a hit among users.

Aside from whetting the appetite of Filipinos and foreigners who are fascinated with our dishes, these videos also show the difficulties of managing plastic waste in the country. The food packaging of choice of these vendors and kiosks is disposable plastic that is not biodegradable. This type of plastic can end up in rivers, which serve as direct conduits of trash into lakes and the ocean, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Of the 7 billion tons of plastic waste generated globally so far, UNEP said less than 10 percent has been recycled. Millions of tons of plastic waste are lost to the environment, or sometimes shipped thousands of kilometers to destinations where it is mostly burned or dumped. Cigarette butts—whose filters contain tiny plastic fibers—food wrappers, plastic bottles, plastic caps, plastic grocery bags, plastic straws and stirrers are the common types of plastic waste found in the environment.

UNEP said the amount of plastic waste entering aquatic ecosystems would nearly triple to 37 million tons annually by 2040, from 9-14 million tons per year in 2016, if no significant effort is made to change the way plastic is produced and used. Unfortunately, most plastic items don’t fully disappear. They turn into microplastics, which can enter the human body through inhalation and absorption and accumulate in our organs.

While the Philippines has passed pieces of legislation that aim to combat plastic waste, such as the Extended Producer Responsibility Law, food videos found on social media sites reveal that much needs to be done to encourage consumers and sellers to cut their plastic footprint. For instance, restaurants, hotels, and retailers in Quezon City are prohibited by the local government to distribute single-use plastics and disposable materials, like cutlery in hotels and restaurants. Beyond these establishments, however, single-use plastics remain the packaging material of choice.

There is little incentive, especially for low-income earners, to avoid single-use plastic in the Philippines. It is also an uphill climb for policymakers to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises to use other packaging materials that are more expensive. We hope that the government can find and implement innovative schemes that will allow the Philippines to achieve plastic neutrality in the near future.

Image credits: Jimbo Albano





