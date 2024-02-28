Ex-president Duterte’s advice to Quiboloy: Either get yourself arrested or flee to Africa

DAVAO CITY—Get yourself arrested. This was the friend’s advice of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte to a beleaguered Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a long-time personal friend and political ally.

At a news briefing at a restaurant here on Tuesday night, Duterte said Quiboloy may have to get himself arrested if he may opt to defy a Senate subpoena to appear on the scheduled March 5 Senate hearing.

“If you do not want to go there, get arrested,” he said. “I give him a free choice.”

“This is a free country,” Duterte added.

Or, he said, “you may go to Africa, no one would know you there.”

He said he would not know the decision of Quiboloy. “He has the resources anyway, he has the means to navigate his way through.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros earlier said only the presence of Quiboloy could expedite the work of the committee hearing the sexual harassment complaints of alleged former members of Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name.

Hontiveros said that if the pastor declines to appear in the scheduled hearing and continue to defy the subpoena and a possibility of being cited in contempt, he would be arrested and the Senate committee would also terminate the hearing and submit the report without his side of the story.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, in a separate online interview, said he and rest of the members of Quiboloy’s legal team already met and suggested the options he may take. Topacio said the pastor has not categorically said he would not appear in the Senate hearing but only expressed his reservations.

He said Quiboloy, “in his eyes,” has perceived the Senate hearing as being conducted “not in aid of legislation but in aid of persecution.”

“If you look at the pronouncement of the senator, it would appear that the pastor is already guilty,” Topacio said.

PBBM to Quiboloy: Rid yourself of a ‘bigger mess’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Quiboloy to cooperate with Congress to avoid a “bigger mess” on the ongoing inquiry on the allegations faced by the embattled religious leader.

The Chief Executive gave the advice after Quiboloy accused him and First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos are conniving with the United States government to assassinate him.

He denied the claims, which he attributed to Quiboloy’s worry amid the impending congressional hearing.

“I would just advise him that, just, if he has something to say, if…he has an opportunity in the hearings both in the House (of Representatives) and the Senate to say his side of the story,” Marcos told reporters before his flight to Australia for his state visit.

Quiboloy is currently included in the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

Last Monday, Quiboloy was quoted as saying in media reports that he will not attend the House and Senate hearings since only a court can determine if he is guilty or innocent.

This prompted lawmakers to threaten they will declare him in contempt if continues to refuse to attend the hearings.

Marcos said Quiboloy should avail of the said hearings to clear his name.

“We’re trying to be fair here and allow him an opportunity and forum to make his case. So, I think he should take advantage of that,” Marcos said.

