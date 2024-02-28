Duterte to Quiboloy: Get yourself arrested

DAVAO CITY – Get yourself arrested.

This was the friend’s advice to a long-time personal friend and political ally, from former President Rodrigo Duterte to the beleaguered Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a news briefing at a local restaurant on Tuesday night, Duterte said Quiboloy may have to get himself arrested if he opted to defy a Senate subpoena to appear on the scheduled March 5 Senate hearing.

“If you do not want to go there, get arrested,” he said. “I give him a free choice.”

“This is a free country,”, he added.

Or, he said, “you may go to Africa, no one would know you there”.

He said he would not know the decision of Quiboloy. “He has the resources anyway, he has the means to navigate his way through.”

In a news conference yesterday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said only the presence of Quiboloy could expedite the work of the committee hearing the sexual harassment complaints of alleged former members of Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name.

Hontiveros said that if the pastor declined to appear in the scheduled hearing and continued to defy the subpoena and a possibility of being cited in contempt, he would be arrested and the Senate committee would also terminate the hearing and submit the report without his side of the story.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio in a separate online interview yesterday said he and rest of the members of Quiboloy’s legal team already met and suggested options to take. He said the pastor has not categorically said he would not appear in the Senate but only expressed his reservation.

He said Quiboloy, “in his eyes” has perceived the Senate hearing as being conducted “not in aid of legislation but in aid of persecution”.

“If you lool at the pronouncement of the senator, it would appear that the pastor is already guilty,” Topacio said.

