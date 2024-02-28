‘Demand for human skills still strong in Asia Pacific’

Soft skills, particularly communication, remain in demand across Asia Pacific (APAC) countries, according to the latest research conducted by LinkedIn.

The data was obtained by Linkedin from APAC markets, particularly in the Philippines, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore.

The data showed that 95 percent of Learning and Development (L&D) professionals believe that human skills have become more critical, especially in today’s economy.

“This is not surprising in a new world of work where AI tools are freeing time for professionals to excel in jobs only people can do, like building relationships and collaborating with others,” LinkedIn said.

“In addition, 40 percent of APAC hiring managers consider an individual’s potential for growth and ability to learn the most critical factor when evaluating internal and external candidates,” it added.

The data showed that the top five skills that hiring managers in APAC consider the most important in the era of AI are a combination of both hard and soft skills–problem-solving abilities at 35 percent.

LinkedIn said 27 percent of respondents said communication skills; critical thinking, 25 percent; AI skills, 19 percent; and IT and web skills, 17 percent.

“The resulting surge in demand for AI expertise reflected the challenges many businesses faced in navigating this transformative shift and incorporating cutting-edge technologies into their operations,” said Feon Ang, Vice President of LinkedIn Talent Solutions and Managing Director, APAC.

In terms of continuous learning, LinkedIn said a large majority of companies in APAC, or 91 percent, are also focused on preparing their employees for the future world of work.

This is done by enhancing their skills and capabilities, believing that this will lead to increased confidence and job security.

APAC HR professionals offer online training programs at 44 percent and internal learning and development sessions focused on generative AI at 43 percent.

LinkedIn said as companies increasingly invest in learning opportunities, the focus on creating a learning culture has soared, becoming a top priority for L&D professionals in 2024 across all APAC markets.

The data showed 91 percent of Southeast Asia employees say they can show business value by helping employees gain skills to move into different internal roles.

LinkedIn’s latest research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 4323 Hiring managers (middle management) aged 18-77 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United States, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, China, Netherlands, Sweden, the Middle East and North Africa region, and Brazil.