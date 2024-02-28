Coca-Cola to spend $1B in 5-year expansion in PHL

TOP executives of the Coca-Cola Co. promised President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. the company would invest $1 billion in the country in the next five years as part of the multinational firm’s expansion plan for its local business.

“We’re very enthusiastic [as] we see [the] need to invest in the Philippines’ invest to grow the business,” Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc. (CCEP) Chairman Sol Daurella Comadrán told the President during their meeting with the Chief Executive last Monday in Malacañang. “And in the next five years, we’re planning for a $1-billion investment and, in fact, we’ve even doing a new plant, which we are building in Tarlac.”

Marcos welcomed the development since he said it will translate to more local job opportunities.

“Of course, it’s very encouraging that you have decided to expand your operations here. I can, I am sure of the success simply because we have the markets here, growing, the people are, our population is relatively young, and so they are still very much in your market and I can see how the expansion could work,” Marcos said.

Currently, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) has 9,000 direct workers, and an estimated 100,000 indirect employees. CCEP currently owns 60 percent of the shares of CCBPI; its remaining 40 percent is owned by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV).

AEV bought the CCBPI shares last January 30 for $1.8 billion, which is expected to close towards the end of this month.

Aside from Comadrán, the President also met with businessman Carles Vilarrubí Carrió and AEV President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz.

CCBPI is the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country engaged in the manufacturing, production, sale, and trade of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages with 17 brands including Coke and Sprite.