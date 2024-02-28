Coca-Cola, Aboitiz urged to be ‘green’

FEARING that the future of returnable bottle packaging is at risk following the sale of Coca-Cola Philippines, Environmental groups on Tuesday called on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Aboitiz Equity Ventures to commit to increasing reusable beverage packaging throughout the Philippines.

Atty. Gloria Estenzo Ramos and Matt Littlejohn, executives of Oceana Philippines Inc., issued the call after securing information that regulators have greenlit the acquisition of Coca-Cola Philippines (CCPI) by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc. Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV).

Oceana is campaigning for Coca-Cola and its bottlers (including CCEP) to increase returnable beverage bottles in place of single-use plastic in the Philippines and around the world.

A statement by Oceana Inc. said that CCEP and AEV, as the new owners of CCBPI, must address the Philippines’s growing plastic problem by committing to protecting and increasing the use of returnable bottles in the Philippines.

“Any reduction in the share of returnable bottles sold could have a catastrophic impact on the Philippines’s rapidly worsening plastic pollution crisis,” it added.

In the Philippines, Oceana noted that CCBPI has failed to prioritize or promote reusable packaging such as returnable bottles, despite strong evidence that doing so could reduce single-use plastics.

Citing a report, Oceana said just a 10-percentage point increase in the sale of reusable beverage packaging worldwide by 2030 could eliminate over 1 trillion single-use plastic bottles and cups.

“Instead, [the] Coca-Cola [Co.] continues to emphasize recycling, which has not been proven to reduce single-use plastic pollution at scale,” the group’s statement read.

According to research commissioned by Coca-Cola, the national collected-for-recycling rate of single-use plastic bottles in the Philippines as of 2018 was only 21 percent. In contrast, the American multinational corporation has reported that 93 percent of their returnable bottles are collected to be reused, globally.

Currently, CCBPI is promoting its sales of single-use PET bottles with recycled content, as well as new efforts in Manila and elsewhere to collect single-use plastic PET bottles to supply PETValue Philippines Corp., a recycling plant the company co-owns. This is happening while Manila residents and those of other big cities are not able to buy beverages in returnable bottles at local supermarkets, according to Oceana.

The lack of availability in Manila and other urban areas is concerning given that returnable bottles are sold all over the country in rural areas and that returnable bottles account for nearly 50 percent of all sales by Coca-Cola in the country, the organization said.

“CCEP and Aboitiz Equity Ventures should make it a priority to offer returnable bottles in Manila and other major cities and to further increase, and not decrease, the share of returnable bottles sold in the country,” read the group’s statement.

“The Philippines ranks second in the world in its use of reusable beverage packaging – only behind Ethiopia. If CCEP steps up and commits to re-use, it has the opportunity to cement the Philippines as a world leader in increasing reusable beverage packaging and fighting the plastic pollution crisis,” Oceana said.