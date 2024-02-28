Chinabank, RCBC used digitalization to sustain net income growth last year

LOCAL banks are leveraging their digitalization efforts to sustain their double-digit net income growth in 2023.

In separate disclosures to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), China Banking Corp. (Chinabank) posted a 15 percent growth to P22 billion while Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) also posted a growth of 15 percent to P12.22 billion in 2023.

Chinabank said it intends to leverage digitalization investment this year to improve their services to clients.

“Our strong growth in 2023 solidifies our position as one of the top four banks in the country,” Chinabank President and CEO Romeo D. Uyan Jr. was quoted in the disclosure statement as saying. “We remain focused on executing our business strategies while leveraging our investments in digitalization to deliver better services to our customers.”

Meanwhile, RCBC said it intends to increase their use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science to sustain their performance in 2024.

“RCBC saw another breakthrough year in our financial performance, complemented with more recognitions in digital banking and customer service,” RCBC President and CEO Eugene S. Acevedo was quoted in the disclosure statement as saying. “We will intensify the use of AI and data science across the bank to guide our product innovation and exceptional service delivery.”

According to Chinabank, the growth in its profits were driven by its higher core business revenues. This translated to a return on equity of 15.5 percent and return on assets of 1.6 percent which is still among the best in the industry.

It added that its net interest income grew 17 percent to P53.5 billion due to the growth in loans and investments which offset the significantly higher interest expense. Net interest margin was maintained at 4.2 percent.

The bank also reported that the improvement in the Philippine economy reduced its loan loss provisions to P1.2 billion. Asset quality was stable with a 2.5 percent non-performing loan (NPL) ratio while NPL coverage remained sufficient at 104 percent.

Chinabank’s operating expenses were 11 percent higher at P27 billion on bigger volume-related taxes and heavier investments in manpower and IT.

The bank is also undertaking substantial overhauls on Chinabank’s IT architecture as an integral component of its ongoing digital transformation endeavors. Cost-to-income ratio was at 50 percent.

“Our continuous drive for operational efficiency and the strong client demand for our services underpin our solid financial performance in 2023. We will continue to strengthen our business fundamentals and capabilities to sustain our growth momentum in the coming years,” Chinabank Chief Finance Officer Patrick D. Cheng said.

Meanwhile, RCBC said its double-digit growth in 2023 was driven by its record high profit as its customer loans grew 15 percent year on year, faster than the industry average.

The bank’s CASA deposits increased by 19 percent which also outpaced the industry’s three percent growth.

With total assets of over P1.2 trillion, RCBC cemented its position as the fifth largest private bank in the country. Year-on-year, customer loans reached P622 billion, led by a 29 percent increase in consumer loans, primarily credit cards and housing.

RCBC saw success in data-driven acquisition campaigns, with credit cards consistently outperforming industry in both balances and billings with 48 percent and 45 percent growth, respectively.

In terms of housing loans, the bank recorded its highest bookings to date boosting the portfolio by 22 percent from previous year. The bank also said its total deposits reached P957 billion, spurred by the increase in CASA across all segments.

“The bank’s cash management and payroll solutions, alongside extensive business relationships, provided the double-digit uplift in low-cost CASA deposits,” RCBC said.

RCBC also said its capital rose 31 percent versus previous year on the back of SMBC’s capital infusion last July 2023, with both CAR and CET1 ratios remaining well above regulatory requirements at 17.37 percent and 14.69 percent, respectively.

On the asset quality side, tighter credit policies and prudent remedial management kept the Bank’s gross NPL low at 3.34 percent, an improvement from last year’s 3.75 percent.