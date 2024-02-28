Brawner commends troops for neutralizing ranking NPA leader in Zamboanga Del Sur

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday night commended military units in Zamboanga Del Sur for their successful operation that led to the neutralization of a ranking New People’s Army (NPA) leader earlier in the day.

“I commend the remarkable efforts of the ‘Tabak’ troopers for their dedication to eradicating the armed group responsible for spreading fear and havoc in Zamboanga del Sur,” he added.

“Tabak” is the nickname of the 1st Infantry Division, the mother unit of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, whose troops neutralized Aprecia Rosete alias “Bambam” and reportedly Secretary of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), during an encounter in Barangay Malagalad, Dumingag, Zamboanga Del Sur on Tuesday, February 27.

“She is known to be the mastermind behind heinous acts in Zamboanga Peninsula, such as extortion, murder of innocent civilians, and destructive sabotage of critical infrastructure projects with over 30 warrants of arrest against her,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

Recovered at the encounter site following the clash were an AK-47 automatic rifle, magazines with serviceable ammunition, one .45 caliber pistol and personal belongings.

“The AFP stands firm in our resolve to confront threat groups as we remain steadfast in our duty to safeguard peace and security throughout the country. We urge their remaining members to surrender or suffer the same fate as your dead comrades,” Brawner said.

The AFP earlier said it dealt major blows to NPA and Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) remnants during a series of operations that took place in the Visayas and Mindanao from February 18 to 24.

Brawner said these series of operations “successfully targeted and eliminated key leaders and members of communist and local terrorist groups.”

Around 10 NPAs and three DI-MG terrorists were killed in these operations.