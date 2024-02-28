Bill promoting use of bamboo as building material pushed

A bill that will pave the way for the commercialization of engineered bamboo as a sustainable construction material potentially in high-rise buildings was filed in Congress.

House Bill (HB) 9144 or an “Act Integrating Bamboo as a Sustainable Material for the Built Environment” was filed by Rep. Jose Manuel F. Alba of Bukidnon.

HB 9144 will direct relevant agencies to develop a Bamboo Structural Code (BSC) which will provide the guidelines, standards, and best practices for the safe and sustainable use of bamboo in building design and construction.

Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor B. Savellano said the local manufacturing of engineered bamboo is seen to account for a significant chunk of potential revenue from bamboo for the Philippines.

From import substitution alone, economic benefit from engineered bamboo is placed at P400 billion ($8 billion) yearly.

Savellano, who is also vice chairman of Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council (PBIDC), said the legislation on the Bamboo Structural Code is critical to implementing Executive Order (EO) 879 which created the PBIDC.

“We look forward to finally implementing EO 879 which envisioned industrialization through bamboo-based manufacturing.”

EO 879, issued in 2010, has not been implemented at all. Neither has PBIDC received any budget allocation.

Proposed measures, particularly Senate Bill (SB) 2513 (Kawayan Act), are expected to will put some teeth in existing policies. SB 2513, filed by Senator Mark A. Villar, is allocating a budget for PBIDC in order to spur private sector investment in the bamboo sector.

HB 9144 will promote bamboo as a sustainable building material, boosting Philippines’ compliance with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will call for the integration of bamboo-related education into higher education curricula and continuing professional education for architects, interior designers, and engineers.

Bamboo will be introduced as a construction material that is comparable to steel in tensile strength and as beautiful as hardwood.

Bamboo is traditionally used for housing in the rural areas, but only for one- or two-storey houses. For it to be used as an alternative to steel or hardwood, especially in high-rise structures, guidelines should be put up in the National Building Code or Structural Code.

Luis P. Lorenzo Jr., chairman of engineered bamboo producer Rizome Philippines, said government should consider it urgent to come up with policies on the Bamboo Structural Code in order to seize a huge market.

“Our wood-based construction material is imported almost 94 percent. (To use bamboo) for import substitution, and earn billions of dollars, we need to move fast (in coming up with policies) that include bamboo in every instrument—into the structural building code,” he said.

Extensive research has shown that bamboo has the mechanical properties for use in construction.

Savellano has been pushing for the commercial use of bamboo both as an agricultural support material and as an industrial product.

“Bamboo can be our single biggest source of revenue that can enable many of our countrymen to rise above poverty especially our Indigenous People who are also the guardians of our environment,” Savellano said.

According to the Advances in Science and Technology Journal (ASTJ), bamboo can be used as reinforcement in concrete as a replacement to steel.

“Bamboo culms are often used directly without any alteration as structural members such as beams and columns. The shear and flexural behavior of bamboo reinforced concrete (BRC) beams is significantly better than plain concrete beams,” it said.

“Bamboo fibers reinforced concrete (BFRC) is a good alternative to existing synthetic fibers reinforced concrete such as glass and steel fibers.”

Bamboo has been reported to have a tensile strength comparable to steel.

Interesting Engineering (IE) said “steel has a tensile strength of 23,000 pounds per square inch.”

“But bamboo surpasses steel with a noticeable lead at 28,000 pounds. That is because when we consider the strength of a material, there are variables to keep in mind. The tensile strength can be defined as the resistance offered by an objecting to breaking or splitting under tension,” reported IE.

“And yes, bamboo is stronger than steel in this case, as it has a tightly packed molecular structure than steel.”