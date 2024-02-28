Action marks 30th Anniversary

ON January 31, 2024, Action (A Child’s Trust is Ours to Nurture Incorporated) celebrated its 30th anniversary at the Japanese Ambassador’s residence with a special reception marking its significant milestone.

Founded in 1994 by Yokota Hajime after his time in Zambales for the reconstruction efforts following the Mount Pinatubo eruption, Action has been committed to ensuring no child is left behind. Over the years, the organization has undertaken numerous psychosocial, capacity-building, and economic development programs. To date, Action is working with JICA through the “Project for Strengthening the Support System for Children in Child Welfare Institutions and Local Governments in 11 Regions Including Metro Manila.” This collaboration addresses important social issues such as the healthy development of impoverished children in the Philippines, and the rehabilitation and reintegration of children who have violated the law.

In his speech, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Japanese NGOs like Action, emphasizing their role in promotion of international cooperation. “There was a time when it was said that “Japan’s international cooperation was faceless.” For this reason, the work of Japanese NGOs that have continued grassroots activities such as Action for many years is invaluable” the Ambassador recalled.

In December 2023, Action was the only Japanese NGO to receive the Outstanding Social Welfare and Development Organization Award from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Ambassador Koshikawa expressed his hope that Action’s endeavors will inspire collaboration across the public, private sector, and civil society for the continued development of Philippine society.