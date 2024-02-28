`

ACEN taps Aussie banks to expand RE business

ACEN Corp. has executed facility agreements with subsidiary ACEN Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC) for renewables expansion in Australia.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, ACEN said Tuesday each bank is providing a green term loan facility with up to 75 million Australian dollars.

ANZ and WBC also entered into an accession letters to include ANZ and WBC as lenders under the Common Provisions Agreement dated August 18, 2022.

The loan agreement underlines ACEN’s strategic move to bolster its renewable energy initiatives in Australia, an emerging key market for the company.

ACEN has set an ambitious target of reaching 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 in line with its net-zero carbon emissions goal. So far, the company has around 4.3 GW of capacity from its facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, with a renewable energy share of 98 percent.

ACEN President Eric T. Francia said the company reaffirms its commitment to strengthen Australia’s energy security while bolstering its roadmap to a low carbon future.

