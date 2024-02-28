Aboitiz defends coal expansion project

Aboitiz Power Corp. defended its 150-megawatt (MW) coal power project which received clearance from the Department of Energy (DOE) amid opposition from energy and environment think tank Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED).

AboitizPower President Emmanuel Rubio said its subsidiary, Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI), had already secured the necessary permits for the project even before the DOE declared a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants.

TVI operates the 340MW coal plant in Toledo City. Rubio said TVI was built for a third unit with a power generating capacity of 150MW.

Rubio said the coal expansion project already secured an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) and other pertinent permits even before a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants was issued in October 2020 under the Duterte administration. The moratorium remains in effect under the administration of President Marcos.

“From the start, TVI3 already have that permit because it is part of the original design of the TVI, We already have an ECC. If we are going to be strict about it, it should be outside the moratorium, we asked DOE for a certification and we got that. So now we are developing that,” said Rubio.

He also said the coal power project was welcomed by the provincial government and the Chamber of Commerce in Cebu as TVI3 would help meet increasing power demands in Cebu.

“We presented to the provincial government, it was welcomed by the governor because of the Panay issue they are welcoming generation on the island. The Chamber of Commerce in Cebu also welcomed building a new plant in Cebu,” said Rubio.

Financing for the project will be finalized soon as TVI scouts for an engineering, procurement, construction contractor.

“We are going to get binding bids in the next two weeks from two suppliers for TVI3. It’s 150MW net but we are also considering 130MW, whatever is available because not many are making coal plants. TVI 1 and 2 are GE [General Electric] units net of 150 MW each.”

CEED has raised concern over the exemption of TVI’s coal power expansion in Toledo, Cebu from the coal moratorium.

“DOE needs to explain why the project was exempted in the first place. The moratorium does have the unfortunate loophole of allowing expansion projects, but only if they had already been firmly planned at the time the moratorium was issued–and Aboitiz-TVI announced tentative plans only last year,” said Gerry Arances, executive director of CEED.

The project has also received an endorsement to conduct a system impact study.

“The DOE and other government agencies cannot just say okay to more coal and call it a day. It is irresponsible to assume that past environmental and socio-economic assessments suffice to capture impacts of this expansion. It needs to go through all rigorous permitting processes,” Arances said.

According to CEED, air pollution is an example of a highly hazardous yet insufficiently assessed impact of coal-fired power plants.

An air quality assessment of select coal power plant sites in the Philippines published by CEED in December 2023 revealed substandard ambient air quality in project locations, with pollutant levels exceeding both the outdated standards of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and standards set by international agencies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and World Health Organization.

CEED also questioned assumptions that the expansion will help avert power supply challenges in Cebu, and added that approval of new coal capacities in fact contradict the DOE coal moratorium’s objectives of improving power sector security and reliability.

“Supporters of coal expansion say that the project will help keep Cebu from suffering a scenario similar to the days-long blackout in Panay earlier this year. They fail to mention that coal plant outages are a primary cause of that blackout, creating billions in losses for businesses and local governments and causing massive inconvenience to consumers.

It is unwise to bring in more coal in Cebu or anywhere else in the country when we could instead tap renewables that are now far more predictable and reliable,” said Arances.

The concerns are echoed by local groups alarmed by continued coal developments in Cebu.

“We don’t need more coal in Cebu. What we need is accountability from the suffering forced onto communities and consumers by coal operations, an end to coal’s pollution, and a shift to using cleaner energy sources that can actually address our needs for affordable and reliable electricity,” said Teody Navea, member of the Power for People Coalition in Cebu.