Yap in Bossing uniform, Reyes back at TNT in Philippine Cup

THE Philippine Basketball Association opens its Philippine Cup on Wednesday with veteran former MVP James Yap strutting his veteran legs for Blackwater and Chot Reyes back after a year’s tour of duty with the national team on the TNT Tropang Giga bench.

Yap, 42, will be playing for his third PBA team with the Bossing of head coach Jeffrey Cariaso who square off with the Meralco Bolts at 4:30 p.m. at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Blackwater will also field Rey Nambatac, Jaydee Tungcab and big man Justin Chua which it acquired in a trade with NLEX and TNT only two days ago.

“Of course I believe James [Yap] still has a lot left, but what’s crucial there is his leadership, locker room presence advising young players on how to be true professionals and sharing his experiences,” Cariaso said.

Meralco, on the other hand, will field an intact roster under coach Luigi Trillo from the Commissioner’s Cup.

Reyes, on the other hand, has to fill in on team manager Jojo Lastimosa the team manager, has handed who piloted the Tropang Giga to the Governors’ Cup title last April behind Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

TNT got the 6-foot-7 Ganuelas-Rosser in that three-way trade to give Reyes added depth to their frontline as center JP Erram’s still on the injury list.

But Rain or Shine will be a tough opening game adversary for  Meralco in the 7:30 p.m. match.

