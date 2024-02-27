UN: Climate change and food insecurity threaten global peace

Climate change and food insecurity are intertwined challenges that have far-reaching implications for global peace and security. The consequences of climate change, such as rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall patterns, directly impact food production systems, leading to decreased agricultural yields, disrupted supply chains, and increased food prices. These effects are particularly devastating in vulnerable regions where communities heavily rely on agriculture for their livelihoods and sustenance.

From the Associated Press: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently warned that climate chaos and food crises are increasing threats to global peace, telling a high-level UN meeting that climate disasters imperil food production and “empty bellies fuel unrest.” (Read the story in BusinessMirror: “UN chief warns climate disasters and food crises threaten global peace: ‘Empty bellies fuel unrest,’” February 14, 2024).

Guterres emphasized that climate disasters are jeopardizing food production worldwide, leading to empty bellies and fueling unrest. The devastating relationship between hunger and conflict is evident in numerous regions around the world. In war-torn areas like Gaza, Syria, and Myanmar, millions of people suffer from chronic hunger, exacerbating the instability and misery caused by ongoing conflicts. The consequences of climate change and conflict are intertwined, creating a vicious cycle that perpetuates human suffering.

Simon Stiell, the United Nations climate chief, cited the urgent need for immediate and sustained action to mitigate climate change and build resilience. With one in 10 people already experiencing chronic hunger, the situation will only worsen if climate change continues unabated. Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced, and measures to adapt to a changing climate must be implemented promptly.

The United Nations Security Council, as the world’s most powerful body responsible for international peace and security, has a crucial role to play in addressing these pressing issues. Regular updates on climate security risks should be requested, acknowledging that the problem will not simply disappear. The council must recognize the intricate connection between climate change, conflict, and food security and take meaningful steps to address them collectively.

Beth Bechdol, deputy director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said there’s clear evidence that climate change increases the risks and drivers of conflict and instability. Disputes over land and water resources are intensified by changing climatic conditions, leading to tensions between herders and farmers, as seen in West and Central Africa. The impact of climate change extends beyond livestock to crop production, fishing, and forestry, all of which are essential for food security.

It is crucial for the international community to prioritize agriculture as a key solution to the growing threats posed by climate change, conflict, and their impact on food security. Sustainable agricultural practices, investment in resilient farming systems, and the empowerment of small-scale farmers are vital steps in building a more food-secure and climate-resilient world.

The impact of climate change and food insecurity on international peace and security cannot be ignored. These issues are intricately linked to the rule of law, democracy, and governance, as highlighted by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana. The international community must recognize that addressing climate change and food crises is not only a matter of environmental concern but also a fundamental necessity for achieving global peace and stability.

The warnings issued by the United Nations leadership regarding climate change, conflict, and food insecurity demand immediate attention and action. The scarcity of food resources and the resulting hunger and malnutrition can destabilize societies and fuel conflicts. The international community, particularly the UN Security Council, must prioritize these interconnected challenges and work together to mitigate climate change, address food crises, and build a more peaceful and sustainable future for the eight billion people on the planet.