Treasury bill tender shows mixed results

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) again saw mixed results in its tender of Treasury bills (T-bills) partly due to higher bid yields that were rejected in Monday’s auction.

The Treasury raised a total of P14.8 billion, P200 million short of its intended amount of P15 billion from the auction of short-term government securities.

Last week, the 91-day T-bills were partially awarded, allowing the government to raise a total of P14.5 billion.

“Results were mixed in today’s Treasury bills auction as the Auction Committee decided to fully award bids for the 91- and 364-day T-bills while partially awarding the 182-day securities,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Data from the Treasury showed that only the 182-day T-bills auction was not oversubscribed, with total offers reaching P4.8 billion, slightly below the P5-billion auctioned amount.

The auction remained oversubscribed overall with total tenders reaching 2.4 times the programmed amount or about P30.4 billion, according to the Treasury.

Auction results showed that the 364-day T-bills received the most bids with a total offer of P15.240 billion followed by the 182-day T-bills at P12.410 billion total bids.

The 91-day T-bills fetched a total offer of P8.115 billion from investors.

The average rate for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.710 percent with a range of 5.674 percent to 5.725 percent.

The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging 5.971 percent. The government security rates were between 5.925 percent and 5.999 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 364-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 6.085 percent with a yield range of 6.050 percent to 6.096 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the partial award of the 182-day T-bills was due to higher bid yields that were rejected.

This, Ricafort said, is “one of the reasons for higher T-bill yields, especially over the past two weeks.”

He added the T-bill average auction yields were mostly slightly higher for the 10th straight week, similar to the latest slight week-on-week increase in the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields after the record high retail Treasury bond (RTB) issuance which reached P584.86 billion.

“T-bill yields also continue to go up slightly after lower odds of [US Federal Reserve] rate cuts priced in by the markets in 2024 amid cautious stance by most Fed officials recently in making sure that US inflation is moving towards the Fed’s 2 percent target,” he said.

He added that the T-bills auction yields are again “unusually higher” compared to the short-term PHP BVAL yields, but still below the comparable Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ short-term interest rates.

Image credits: Aquafina2015 | Dreamstime.com





