TeamSouth: 5 things to enjoy and look forward to in the South 

Team South or Team North? The running quip among friends is that Southies ( or Southerners – slang for people living in the South of Metro Manila) have always been adjusting to those living in the North.

While this must be true for some, the South has its own offerings that people can enjoy and love. Its strategic location and connectivity are just two of the reasons why RLC Residences chose the area to be the home of its nature-inspired development, Woodsville Crest.

Woodsville Crest, RLC Residences’ soon-to-be Oasis South of Metro is located at Merville, Parañaque making it accessible to Metro Manila’s central business districts (CBDs) and the vibrant lifestyle destinations in the South. Recently, the developer launched Olive, Woodsville Crest’s latest building that offers a holistic living experience for a gentle blend of work, leisure, and community life. Learn more about the perks of living in the South below.

Jetsetter-friendly!

Southies can say ‘Yes!’ to more #TravelGoals this year as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is within reach so flying in and out of the city or the country is such a breeze. Moreover, if you’re living in Woodsville Crest, aside from being just 5 kms away from the airport, there’s an added benefit of being able to have a post-trip relaxation with its nature-inspired design filled with vast open green spaces and multiple relaxing pools.

So accessible (especially to CBDs)!

There are so many places people can go to in the South, thanks to being well-connected to different cities through major roads like the Cavitex-C5 Link, SLEX, and Skyway which has also improved the traffic flow in the area. Additionally, upcoming transportation developments Laguna Lakeshore Road Network Project and LRT-1 Extension are already underway which will soon make the South more accessible than ever.

Aside from these, future residents of Woodsville Crest can also enjoy being connected to key destinations, thanks to its direct access to Edison Avenue and West Service Roads. Going to work or even leisure destinations within the area is going to be easy and convenient.

Lots of hangout spots!

When it comes to hangout places, the South boasts of well-loved dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreational options. The Molito Lifestyle Center is a go-to destination for a reason with its curated dining options and shops while still having a laid-back alfresco park at the center. And just a few stones thrown away are Alabang Town Center (or ‘ATC’ as legit Southies call it 😉, Festival Mall, which has its own indoor roller coaster, plus BF Homes – which is literally a home to multiple food destinations. South experience won’t also be complete without visiting the relaxing beaches and resorts in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

Exciting activities!

Culture vultures in the South bask at two of Metro Manila’s top entertainment and leisure destinations: Solaire Resort and Newport World Resorts known for staging world-class plays, musicals, ballet shows, and more. On the other hand, outdoorsy types can also take advantage of the Southwoods Golf and Country Club, while historical sites in Cavite and Laguna also offer a fun yet informative experience to those in search of other activities to enjoy.

Dampa seafood and more

Seafood lovers living in the South are in luck as the area, particularly Parañaque, is a haven for those craving Dampa-style seafood. The Dampa area, a fresh seafood market with accompanying restaurants, is just around the corner. Simply buy your seafood of choice and ask the chefs to cook it how you like.

Aside from this, nearby provinces also offer delectable dishes plus delicacies that everyone can enjoy. Famous Batangas Lomi, Laguna’s sought-after Buko Pie, and Cavite’s Bibingkoy are some of the favorites Southies are proud of.

“There’s really a lot to love in the South and we’re happy to contribute to the long list through Woodsville Crest. With its strategic location, future residents can enjoy the balance of an exciting and peaceful lifestyle,” says RLC Residences Marketing Head Karen Cesario.

For those interested in seeking their sanctuary in the South with Woodsville Crest, visit rlcresidences.com.