Stranded dolphin recovering in Subic Bay marine park

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—A male rough-toothed dolphin that got stranded several times in Pangasinan province last week is now recuperating here at the Ocean Adventure theme park’s dolphin rehabilitation facility.

Robert Gonzaga, president and CEO of Subic Bay Marine Exploratorium Inc., the parent firm of Ocean Adventure, said “Hart” was brought here last Tuesday, February 20, and is now getting the best attention possible by Ocean Adventure’s animal care team.

“Hart is receiving tailored treatment, including antibiotics, liver support, electrolytes, and supplements to address various health concerns,” Gonzaga said. “Additionally, physical therapy has been initiated to alleviate the mild scoliosis observed in Hart’s peduncle,” he added.

A dolphin’s peduncle, located between its dorsal fin and its tail, is made up of muscles that help the animal swim through the water and jump out of it. Experts suspect that Hart may have developed mild scoliosis due to restricted swimming space in a rehabilitation pen where he was brought after stranding.

The rough-toothed dolphin (Steno bredanensis) initially stranded in Barangay Aloleng, Agno, Pangasinan on February 13. Local fisherfolk who found him released him back into the sea.

However, Hart re-stranded the following day at Barangay Buboy in Agno and persistently returned to the shore despite several attempts by fisherfolk to coach him back into deeper waters.

On February 14, authorities then decided to bring Hart to the rehabilitation pen of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-1) on Cariaz Island in Alaminos for round-the-clock intensive care.

On February 18, animal experts made another attempt to release Hart into the sea, but he stranded again—this time in San Fabian town, more than 90 kilometers away from where he was first found.

Because of Hart’s recurring stranding, Dr. Hasmin Chogsayan of BFAR-1 recommended his immediate transfer to Ocean Adventure’s facility in Subic Bay, reputedly the only place in the country where specialized care could be administered to the animal.

Gonzaga said that Ocean Adventure, which is a member of the Philippine Marine Mammal Stranding Network (PMMSN), provides “the best care possible by people who will go to great lengths and do whatever is necessary to save marine mammals in distress.”

Hart was the latest dolphin to be brought to the rehabilitation facility here in Subic. Last year, animal experts here took care of “Marshy,” an adult female rough-toothed dolphin, who was believed to be the victim of a dynamite blast. Marshy stranded in Barangay Hermosa, Dasol, Pangasinan.

Two spinner dolphins (Stenella longirostris), “Valentina” and “Scarlett,” were also brought to Ocean Adventure for rehabilitation after being found beached in Ilocos Norte in 2014. Animal experts said they were evidently survivors of blast fishing but suffered from acoustic trauma.

Image credits: Ocean Adventure





