Spotlight on young, elite cyclists in Sacobia River Bridge criterium

ALL roads lead to the Sacobia River Bridge in the New Clark City and Pampanga area for the opening leg of the Go For Gold Race Series on March 3.

The one-day criterium event is open to all cyclists from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, who will vie for honors and cash prizes in different age categories for men and women.

Jeremy Go, co-founder of the sponsoring Go For Gold, bared the details of the event during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“This event started with the idea of developing more cyclists,” he said during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, PLDT/Smart and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines.

Go, whose Go For Gold also supports triathlon, basketball and other sports like wrestling and sepak takraw, said they’ve lined up three events this year, including one in Cebu in June or July and a third leg in Mindanao with no definite date yet.

While the main goal is the further development of junior cycling and discovering more talents, Go said the big names in local cycling are joining the race this weekend.

They expect 400 to 500 participants, including ex-professionals.

“This is open to all. If you can come, you’re welcome,” said Go, adding the criterium race will cover 1.6 kilometers per lap.

The event offers a total of P200,000 in cash prizes with the elite champions getting P41,000 each.

“I’m turning 41 years old on March 12 that’s why it’s P41,000,” said Go, who will accompany the members of his Go For Gold cycling team that will compete in the Tour of Taiwan on March 9 and 10.