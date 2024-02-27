SBP Dy guest of honor in NCRAA opener

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Erica Dy will be the guest of honor when the National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) opens its 30th season on Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

Dy will be the honorary speaker during the 11 a.m. opening ceremony that prece the tipoff between University of Luzon and La Salle Dasmarinas.

NCRAA general manager Buddy Encarnado told the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday that the 30-year-old league intends to strengthen its partnership with the SBP as a platform for discovering new local talent.

“We want to make sure that we have better options, that the basketball industry and NCRAA continue to do our best to discover, if I may emphasized homegrown talent, so we can now truly say we can contribute to the Gilas Pilipinas program,” said Encarnado, a former Philippine Basketball Association chairman and team governor of former team Sta. Lucia.

Encarnado made special mention of brothers Ranidel and Yancy de Ocampo, Marc Pingris, Gary David and Vic Manuel as among the prominent products of the league.

“Basically we want to become a vibrant partner of SBP. We want to ensure that we develop new faces, discover talent from far-flung places,” added Encarnado as he emphasized the league’s no-foreign player policy.

NCRAA president Professor Mary Grace Demetillo (St. Dominic College of Asia), Benjamin Hernandez (PATTS College of Aeronautics), Hazel Mea (Lyceum of the Philippines University-Laguna), Engr. Ted Cada (AIMS) and Chloe Mamon (Immaculada Concepcion Colleges) joined Encarnado in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, Milo and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus.

“I go around and try to see if there will be some students who can take advantage of the scholarships that schools are offering and at the same time, give life to their dream to become a basketball star,” he said.

Defending champion Immaculada Concepcion Colleges faces Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (AIMS) in the 3 p.m. main game shortly after the 1 p.m. tussle between St. Dominic College of Asia and Bestlink College of the Philippines.

Also seeing action are Olivarez College, Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite and Philippine Marine Merchant School.

The league also features competitions in men and women volleyball, women’s basketball, e-sports, badminton, chess, table tennis and women’s beach volleyball, an event which the NCRAA pioneered in the collegiate ranks.

This season’s theme is “Exceeding Sports Beyond Boarders.”