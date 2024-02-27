Rotary Clubs ink agreement on HPV awareness, cervical cancer prevention

The Rotary Clubs of Manila, South San Francisco, and Manila South came together Saturday to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to advance awareness, education, and screening events regarding human papilloma virus (HPV) and its role in cervical cancer.

Globally, HPV is responsible for 600,000+ cases of cervical cancer annually of which over 50 percent results in death—a percentage reflected also in the Philippines.

This ambitious program will further strive to advance prevention and treatment by pursuing global and international grants, as well as corporate social responsibility programs.

Photo shows (from left) Joaquin Rodriguez Sr., Rotary District 3810 Governor-Elect; Sheine Girao-Sapon, President, Rotary Club of Manila South;

Rafael M. Alunan III, President, Rotary Club of Manila; Dr. Jasmin Flores, representing Rotary Club of South San Francisco; Dr. John M. Cutter, Chairman of Rotary Club of Manila Medical Prevention and Treatment Committee.