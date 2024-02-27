Romualdez assures House support to LGU development, empowerment

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the House of Representatives to support local government units (LGU) with bigger share of the annual budget, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Tuesday.

Speaking at this year’s general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), Romualdez assured local officials that the House is taking steps to empower communities for the overall development of the nation.

“The directive of our President: do everything necessary and needed for your communities to benefit from the progress of the entire country,” Romualdez told local officials attending the general assembly of the LMP, headed by Mayor Joseph Bernos of La Paz, Abra.

The conference’s theme, “Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) Localization: Pathway to Sustainable Municipal Development,” aligns with the global goals set by the United Nations to transform the planet into a place where everyone could live in peace, prosperity, and dignity.

Acknowledging the transformative impact of the Supreme Court’s Mandanas ruling on augmenting local government shares from national taxes, Romualdez emphasized that the House is allocating more funds to LGUs in the 2024 budget.

This shift aims to enhance the fiscal autonomy of LGUs, enabling them to address local developmental needs effectively.

While recognizing the significance of the Mandanas ruling, Romualdez said that additional resources are required to fully meet the developmental needs of LGUs.

He assured that the Executive department, in collaboration with Congress, is committed to identifying and harnessing these resources.

“This ruling signifies a transformative shift, aimed at enhancing the fiscal autonomy of LGUs, thereby empowering you to better address local developmental needs. The 2024 budget reflects this change, ensuring a larger portion of the national tax allotment [NTA] is directed to local governments,” Romualdez said.

He said the increased funding enables each LGU to allot more funds for local development projects that are crucial for advancing the SDGs.

The House is actively deliberating on bills aimed at further increasing the National Tax Allotment (NTA) share of local governments, Romualdez said.

“This initiative seeks to deepen local government engagement in national development, ensuring the growth and progress we envision are experienced at the community level,” Romualdez added.

Addressing the concerns of LGUs, Romualdez assured them of the national government’s understanding and commitment to providing necessary assistance.

He emphasized collaboration with LGUs to integrate local health systems into the implementation of Universal Health Care law, ensuring accessible and quality health care for all Filipinos.

“By integrating local health systems into comprehensive province-wide and city-wide systems, we strengthen the foundation of our healthcare infrastructure. This integration is crucial for enhancing the resilience and capabilities of health services, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” Romualdez said.

He said the commitment to help LGUs “extends to the development and implementation of local investment plans for health, which are essential in ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of where they live, has access to quality health care.”

“This approach aims to enhance primary care services and improve local health system management tools, leading to better health outcomes and more sustainable healthcare delivery at the local level,” he added.

In the pursuit of sustainable municipal development, Romualdez emphasized the need to reinforce the financial base of LGUs.

Aligning the legislative agenda with global objectives, the House advocates for reforms supporting education, poverty eradication, sustainable communities, clean energy, and robust economic growth.

“It is evident that local governments are instrumental in achieving these global objectives. Positioned at the vanguard, your initiatives are critical in tackling challenges such as poverty, health, employment, and climate change, which are central to the SDGs,” Romualdez said.