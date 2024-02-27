PNB’s net core banking income rises to 156%

THE Philippine National Bank, the lender controlled by tycoon Lucio Tan, said it reached a consolidated net income of P18 billion last year, a growth of 55 percent year-on-year on the back of robust net interest income and lower credit provisions. Net core banking income, which excludes gains on sale of acquired properties, climbed by a record 156 percent year-on-year, it said.

This translated to an improved return on equity of 10 percent from the 7 percent posted a year ago, the bank said.

Net interest margin widened to 4.2 percent in 2023, compared to the 3.6 percent in the previous year, as the bank continued its focus on the efficient deployment of funds. Gross loans increased by 5 percent from year-ago to P642 billion by end-2023 as it expanded its lending to the commercial sector and small and medium-sized entities.

PNB said it continued to build up its current and savings account deposits, growing by 4 percent year-on-year, and accounting for 83 percent of the lender’s total deposits as of end-2023.

Trading and foreign exchange gains rose by more than four times to P1.8 billion, as the bank was able to capitalize on market opportunities, despite the limited market liquidity and rising interest rate environment in 2023.

PNB also off-loaded certain high-value foreclosed properties as it continues to aggressively dispose off of non-performing assets.

The healthier performance in 2023 was augmented by lower provisions on distressed loans and other credit assets as the market continued to rebound during the year from the lingering effects of the pandemic and other adverse market conditions in recent years.

Operating expenses remained flat at P28.4 billion in 2023 due to prudent spending despite the continued business growth. As a result, cost efficiency ratio improved to 50 percent from last year’s 54 percent.

As of end-2023, the bank’s total assets stood at P1.2 trillion, increasing by 6 percent from the previous year’s level, buoyed by higher loans and investment portfolio.

The bank’s capital at P191 billion grew by 13 percent year-on-year, resulting in stronger common equity tier 1 ratio and capital adequacy ratio of 16.85 percent and 17.7 percent, respectively.

“Our performance for 2023 is a testament to the bank’s efforts in upholding our vision of being among the top banks in terms of customer growth and satisfaction as well as return on equity,” PNB president Florido P. Casuela said.

“We have made it our mission to promote financial prosperity for all Filipinos and their businesses, locally and internationally. Apart from providing financial solutions to our customers, we have made it our purpose to empower them by helping build a competitive, inclusive and sustainable economy,” he said.