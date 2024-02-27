Pinoys’ love for K-drama, K-pop make Koreans feel at home in PHL

The Filipinos’ strong interest in Korean drama anthologies and K-pop music are among the key reasons South Koreans like visiting the Philippines.

﻿BDO Securities Corp. sees continued growth in the tourism industry this year, and picks stocks such as Bloomberry Resorts, Cebu Pacific and MacroAsia for investment.

In a recent talk on its outlook on Philippine Tourism, BDO Securities Corp. research analyst Ralph Fausto attributed the Koreans’ strong affinity to the Philippines to their desire to learn the English in a nearby country, their love for beach destinations like Boracay and Cebu, and seeing the country as a good retirement destination. “What has also worked in our favor is our big interest in Korean culture…being invested in K-dramas, and also the strong interest in K-Pop concerts, which creates the impression that we are welcoming towards them.”

South Koreans accounted for 26.41 percent or some 1.44 million of the 5.45 million foreign tourists in the Philippines in 2023. Last year’s figure on Korean arrivals was just 27 percent less than the 1.99 million who arrived in 2019.

VIP gamers

He noted that other nationalities will “continue to compensate” for the slow arrival of Chinese tourists in the country, as the latter continue to grapple with higher inflation, poor consumer confidence, and an ongoing property crisis that has reduced their appetite for foreign travel. In fact, Fausto said, South Koreans now account for a large chunk of VIP gaming clients in local casinos unlike pre-pandemic times when Chinese junket operators dominated it.

The analyst also foresees “stronger appetite for travel and expansion from airline companies that will benefit from the government’s infrastructure buildup” to continue to support tourism industry growth in the country. The Department of Tourism has projected foreign visitor arrivals to reach 7.7 million under its baseline scenario for 2024, as arrivals from mainland China will continue to be sluggish.

He cited the “sustained rebound in passenger traffic,” casino gross gaming revenues (GGR) “surpassing pre-Covid levels,” along with the reopening of more casinos this year as more reasons the tourism industry will further recover. As such, among BDO Securities’ major tourism stock picks are the Razon led-Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the Gokongwei-owned Cebu Pacific Airways, and Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp.

Stock picks

In the case of Bloom, Fausto sees a potential upside of 28.5 percent in the stock with a target price of P15, as domestic gamers drive GGRs along with Koreans at VIP Gaming tables, and the opening of Solaire North in Quezon City in the first quarter of the year. Bloom closed at P11.40 per share on Monday.

“We expect [Solaire North’s] earnings contribution [to Bloom’s bottomline] of about 19 percent in 2024, and 26 percent in 2025,” he said, noting the Quezon City property will be geared toward the mass market with more mass gaming tables, slot machines, and electronic gaming machines.

With CEB’s massive $12-billion fleet expansion and robust passenger operations, the stock has a potential upside of 70.3 percent with BDO Securities targeting share price to reach P58 each. It closed at P33.90 per share on Monday.

MAC, meanwhile, has potential upside of 50 percent with BDO Securities targeting its price to hit P6 due to the rebound in aviation-related businesses and increasing profits from MAC’s non-aviation interests such as a food commissary, mining, and water, which now account for 20 percent of the firm’s total revenues. The stock closed at P4.05 per share on Monday.

Image credits: ﻿BDO Securities





