PCG struggles to recover hacked Facebook account

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday said recovery efforts for its hacked official Facebook account are still ongoing as of this time.

The agency earlier announced that a still unknown entity hacked its Facebook account last Monday, February 26, at around 6 p.m.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service (CGPAS) already coordinated with Meta and provided needed details to regain page access.

“After initial consultation with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, the CGPAS considers the possibility of online security breach through malware [malicious software],” he added.

The CGPAS is also set to meet with Coast Guard Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information System Command to conduct backend operations for page recovery.

Based on initial diagnostic, the unknown entity did not leave any digital traces on the official email address and the mobile phone used by the CGPAS to establish a security key as an additional layer of online security protection.